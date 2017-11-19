CROSS COUNTRY: Road Runners Club holds annual awards banquet

The Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year banquet was back for another year on Sunday at Bluff City Grill.

A total of 16 area schools and 31 high school runners along with six youth runners were recognized during the two and an hour event that included a chicken dinner and a speech from guest speaker David Jokisch, who coached cross country and track at Carlinville for 31 years before retiring in 2001.

Alton Road Runners president and East Alton-Wood River cross country coach Russ Colona served as the master of ceremonies of the banquet, which was in its 13th year, the second year at Bluff City Grill.

Runners from Alton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Civic Memorial, EA-WR, Edwardsville, Father McGivney, Jersey, Litchfield, Marquette Catholic, Madison, Metro East Lutheran, Roxana, Southwestern, Staunton and Triad were honored and received plaques in front of a large group of parents and coaches.

Boys and girls runner of the year awards were given to each school. The local winners were: Alton's Cassius Havis and Jessica Markel, CM's Cohl Callies and Ryan Allison, EA-WR's Austin Brimer and Maegen Wallendorff, Edwardsville's Roland Prenzler and Abby Korak, Father McGivney's Zach Brasel and Mira McAtee, Marquette's Cole DeClue and Riley Vickrey, MELHS' Angela Gausmann and Josh Jacobsen and Roxana's Cree Stumpf and Michaela Tarpley.

The youth runners of the year honored were Landon Bomkamp, 9, of Eastwood Elementary in East Alton; Grace Carter, 11, of Alton Middle School; Mikayla Cleary, 8, North Elementary School in Alton; Marcus Harris, 14, of EA-WR High, Lucas McNamer, 7, of Twin Echo Elementary in Collinsville and Eric Otwell, Jr., 13, Southwestern Junior High.

Roberta Studnicki was named recipient of the Allen B. Tuetken Service Award, which is given to the top volunteer and is named after the current vice-president of the Alton Road Runners Club.