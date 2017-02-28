Check on this

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Midwest Members Credit Union president Greg Lyons, executive vice-president Lou Bicanic and Roxana head football coach Pat Keith (left to right) present a $420 check that was made by the credit union to the football team as part of the Touchdown Tycoon program.

Midwest Members Credit Union presented a check of $420 to the Roxana High School football program on Feb. 28 at RHS.

Midwest Members, located in Wood River, started a program with the Shells' football team called the Touchdown Tycoon program during the 2016 season. The team gets paid $20 for every touchdown it scores. There is a sign of the rolling total at the football field.