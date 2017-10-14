FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marquette cruises past South Mac, improves to 7-1

The Marquette Catholic Explorers are a victory away from another undefeated Prairie State Conference season.

The Explorers improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league play after beating the South Mac Chargers 49-6 on Friday at Bunker Hill. South Mac is a team that is comprised of Bunker Hill and Mount Olive players.

Marquette won its second straight game. The Alton school wraps up its regular season next Friday with a home game against the South Fork Ponies at Public School Stadium.

Treven Swinger and Aaron Gregory each finished with two touchdowns, quarterback Kaleb Ware passed for 124 yards and had a pair of TD passes and D'Avion Peebles scored a touchdown for Marquette, which led 21-0 at halftime.

The Explorers are looking to win the PSC title for the second year in a row. Last year, Marquette finished 5-0 in conference play.

The Explorers have already clinched a state playoff berth.

VANDALIA 55, ROXANA 8 – The Shells dropped to 1-7 after falling to the Vandals on the road.

Roxana was coming off its first win of the season last week with a 26-20 victory over Litchfield. But the Shells couldn't pull off win No. 2 after finishing with just 93 yards on offense against Vandalia.

Wyatt Kirkpatrick rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and Joey Johnson ran for 54 yards on 13 carries for the Shells. Kirkpatrick now has four touchdowns this season.

The Shells wrap up their season next Friday at Staunton. Last year, they beat Staunton 31-6.

Roxana lost its first six games before beating Litchfield last week.

JERSEY 42, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 – The Eagles wrapped up their Mississippi Valley Conference play on Friday with a loss to the Panthers at Jerseyville.

CM dropped to 1-7 overall and ended its league season at 0-5. The Bethalto school also was shut out for the third straight game.

The Eagles lost their fifth straight game – all of them in conference play – after getting their only victory of the season against East Richland on Sept. 8. They also lost games to Marquette and East Alton-Wood River.

Austin Eaton rushed for 60 yards on 19 carries and Brayden Pierce threw for 34 yards for CM, which ends its season next week with a home game against Taylorville. Last year, the Eagles lost 41-0 to the Tornadoes.

PRINCIPIA 34, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13 – The Knights remain winless after falling to Principia on Friday at MELHS.

The Knights dropped to 0-7 with one game remaining. They wrap up their regular season next Friday with a road game against Blue Ridge.

MELHS was shut out for three games in a row before that streak came to an end on Friday against Principia, which improved to 4-4.