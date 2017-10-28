FOOTBALL: Carlinville rolls past Oilers in 3A playoff showdown

CARLINVILLE -- The East Alton Wood River Oilers saw their season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Carlinville Cavaliers, 52-19.

The Oilers ended their season at 7-3.

Senior running back Zach Womack scored three touchdowns in the second half to provide the scoring for the Oilers, who lost to Carlinville in the state playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Cavaliers improved to 9-1 and will go on to play the winner of St. Teresa -Marshall in the second round. St. Teresa, a school in Decatur, and Marshall square off in a first-round game at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Teresa.

Things did not start well for EA-WR as the Cavaliers scored on their first possession of the game. After the Oilers received the opening kickoff, they failed to amass 10 yards on the first three downs and chose to punt on 4th down.

After a short return, the Cavaliers' QB Jarret Easterday shot a short pass to back Jason Dixon, who ran the ball 84 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Easterday finished the game with 243 yards passing.

Carlinville continued to come on strong in the opening quarter. On their next possession they combined three consecutive first downs plus a 15-yard EAWR personal foul to set up a 35 yard run by Tucker Hughes into the end zone to extend their lead to 13-0.

The Cavaliers then used an onsides kick to regain possession of the ball. Four downs and 26 yards later, Hughes again ran into the end zone for a 19-0 lead.

Before things could get too out of hand, the Oilers offense started stringing some plays together. Womack returned the ensuing kickoff 23 yards to the Oilers' 42 yard line, followed by a seven yard run on the next play, which quarterback Justin Englar followed up with a seven yard run of his own for a 1st down. The Oilers continued to slowly work the ball up the field picking up small gains until they found themselves on the Carlinville 30 yard line at 4th and 10, when Womack and Englar failed to execute a lateral flea-flicker play which ended in a fumble.

The ensuing play saw Carlinville running back Garrett Campbell run for 31 yards to the EA-WR 40 yard line. Hughes then ran 25 yards on two separate plays to set himself up to kick a 23 yard field goal, running the score up to 22-0.

Carlinville would reach the end zone two more times before the half, with Easterday sneaking the ball in after a 48 yard march up the field, and later making a spectacular 20 yard pass to Josh Hinzman, who ran 31 yards into the end zone to cap the score at 38-0 at the half.

The second half was much kinder to the Oilers, who outscored the Cavaliers 19-14. Showing a great deal of resilience given the score, Womack lead the Oiler offense after they recovered a Cavalier fumble on the Oilers’ 49-yard line. On 3rd and nine, Womack ran a reverse off the snap and charged 25 yards down the sideline for a first down. Womack then took the ball on the next snap and swept around the Cavalier defense, avoiding two tackles before finding the end zone and getting the Oilers on the scoreboard, 38-6.

Hughes would add another touchdown right before the end of the 3rd quarter, converting on a 4th and one and adding a 2-point conversion to nullify Womack's effort, but Womack and the Oilers answered right back, marching the ball down the field on 4 plays to set up a 15 yard Womack touchdown run on 2nd and three to nick away at the Cavalier's lead, 46-12.

After a quick turnover on downs, the next Oiler touchdown proved to be Womack's most impressive effort of the night, as he took the ball on 1st and 10 at the Cavalier's 10 yard line and ran 40 yards down the field, shaking three defenders on his way to the end zone to make the score 48-19 after a successful extra point attempt.

Carlinville running back Jahraven Johnson scored a 41-yard touchdown run with one minute remaining in the game to cap the scoring off at 52-19.

Womack's effort helped earned him 1,311 rushing yards on the season. Senior Gabe Grimes, who rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 1,009.

