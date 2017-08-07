FOOTBALL: Eagles conduct first practice in '17

The Civic Memorial Eagles' football team had its first practice for the 2017 season on Monday at the CM football practice fields.

The Bethalto school is looking to qualify for the state playoffs for the third straight year and the second under Mike Parmentier, who took over coaching duties in '16.The Eagles finished 5-5 after losing to Rochester in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. They finished 7-3 the year before.

CM starts its season at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 against Marquette Catholic, which also competed in the Class 4A playoffs a year ago.