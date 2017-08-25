FOOTBALL: Edwards, Watson lead Warriors past Panthers

With sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards and junior running back Jerry Watson leading the way, the Granite City Warriors celebrated a season-opening victory over the Jersey Panthers on Friday at Kevin Greene Field.

Edwards rushed for 230 yards with five touchdowns and Watson finished with 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lift Granite City to a 52-41 win over the Panthers, the second time in three years the Warriors started their season with a win over Jersey.

Granite City will play another home game at 7 p.m. Next Friday against the Carbondale Terriers. Last year, the Warriors beat Carbondale 33-14. They finished 4-5 in '16.

A year ago, the Warriors blew a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Panthers 39-35 on the road.

On Friday, Granite City stormed to a 13-0 lead and never looked back the rest of the game. The Warriors led 20-7 after the first, 40-20 at halftime and 46-34 after the third. They finished with a total of 505 yards, 386 of them were on the ground.

Edwards scored a 38-yard TD run with 10:13 left in the first quarter to give Granite City a 7-0 lead. His TD ended a four-play, 58-yard drive.

The sophomore also scored a 54-yard run with 10 minutes left in the second, a 15-yard run with 7:45 in the third and a five-yard run with 8:38 in the fourth.

Edwards also threw for 119 yards on seven passes with a TD. With 3:27 left in the second, Edwards avoided a couple of Jersey tackles before making a two-yard TD pass to junior Brennan Haddix that gave Granite City a 40-14 lead.

Edwards is picking up right where he has left off from his freshman season, rushing for 1,128 yards with 19 touchdowns and throwing for 470 yards and earning all-Southwestern Conference honors at quarterback.

Watson scored a 36-yard TD run with 7:36 left in the first quarter. With 11:13 remaining in the second, he recovered a Jersey fumble and scored a 55-yard TD run.

Eugene Williba, an all-conference selection at defensive back last year, scored a 68-yard touchdown catch with 1:55 in the first to give Granite City a 20-7 lead.

Also for the Warriors, Logan Gordon finished with a team-high 12 tackles with a sack late in the third.

Jersey, which finished 2-7 in '16, got a pair of touchdowns from Jack Brandt and one each from Blake Wittman, Kurt Hall, Drew Sauerwein and Coleton Fields.

The Panthers play a home game against Metamora next Friday.