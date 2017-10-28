FOOTBALL: Explorers fall to Newton in Class 3A playoffs

NEWTON – The Marquette Catholic Explorers got off to a good start against the Newton Eagles in their first-round Class 3A state playoff game on Friday at Chizevsky Field, taking a 6-0 lead after getting a first-quarter touchdown from John Blachford.

But the Eagles found a way to shut down the Explorers the rest of the game and put an end to Marquette's outstanding season.

Newton advanced to the second round against either Wesclin or Pleasant Plains after pulling off a 17-6 victory over the Explorers. The Eagles improved to 9-1.

Wesclin and Pleasant Plains will square off in a first-round game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wesclin.

Marquette, which competed in the state playoffs for the third year in a row, ended its season at 8-2. The Alton school also lost to Newton, located 20 minutes southeast of Effingham, for the third time in the program history.

The Eagles beat the Explorers in 2004 and 2005, both were regular-season meetings.

On Friday, Newton got strong offensive performances from seniors Peyton Doughty, Ben Carr and Trenton Duncan to pick up its 18th playoff wins and advanced to the round of 16 for the 11th time in school history.

Doughty rushed for 102 yards with 28 carries with a touchdown, Carr had a field goal and two PATs and Duncan had two receptions for 85 yards and a TD. The Eagles had a total of 277 yards on offense.

Blachford replaced Jiggy Velloff as the Explorers' kicker on Friday. Velloff was in East Peoria playing with the Marquette boys soccer team at the Class 1A state tournament semifinals against Acero/Garcia, which the Explorers won 5-0 and will face Monmouth-Roseville in the finals at 5 p.m. Saturday.

On the first play of the game, Blachford intercepted a pass from Newton quarterback Colton Goode at the 50-yard line. The Explorers capitalized on the turnover by getting a 18-yard touchdown catch by Blachford to take a 6-0 lead.

Blachford's TD ended a nine-yard, 50-yard drive. He attempted a PAT, but it was no good.

The Explorers' lead was short-lived after Newton got a 15-yard touchdown run from Doughty and a PAT from Carr with 8:21 to go in the second to take a 7-6 lead.

Carr added a 35-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining in the second to help the Eagles take a 10-6 lead over Marquette at halftime.

With 2:06 left in the third, Newton had the ball at its 32 and called a timeout. Then, Duncan caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Goode and Carr kicked a PAT to boost the Eagles' lead to 17-6.

Carr now has kicked 97 PATs in a row, which is a state record.

The six points marked a season low for the Explorers, who came into Friday averaging 37 points per game. Marquette had a total of 121 yards, 40 of them were on the ground, and finished with six first downs, four of them were in the second half.

Marquette started its season at 5-0 before losing to Taylorville on the road on Sept. 29. The Explorers won their last three regular season games to earn another trip to the state playoffs. They also won the Prairie State Conference title.

A total of 17 Marquette seniors, including Blachford, played their final high school football game on Friday. The others include D'Avion Peebles, Kyle Begnel, Aaron Gregory, Brandon Buhs, James Malone, Andrew Angleton, Tommy DeClue and Jayce Maag.

Newton is competing in the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row. Last year, the Jasper County school lost to Carlinville in the quarterfinals and finished 11-1.

The Eagles won their sixth straight game after losing to Red Hill on Sept. 15.

× Darrell Angleton 10 27 17 Marquette Catholic football coach Darrell Angleton discusses his team's performance in the 17-6 loss to Newton in a Class 3A first-round state playoff game on Friday.