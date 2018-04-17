FOOTBALL: High chaparrals

× 1 of 2 Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Darrell Smith plans to play football for the College of DuPage next year. Smith is flanked by his parents. × 2 of 2 Expand Submitted photo Alton senior Angelo Redden (center) plans to continue to play football at College of DuPage next year. Prev Next

Seniors Darrell Smith and Angelo Redden recently announced they will play for the College of DuPage, a junior college in Glen Ellyn, for the 2018 fall season.

Smith and Redden will join a College of DuPage team that has played in seven NJCAA bowl games since 2000 and won three of them. The Chaparrals won the Red Grange Bowl for the second straight year last fall and finished 6-4.

Smith and Redden helped the Redbirds finish 6-5, qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2006 and pick up their first postseason victory since 1992.

Smith, a running back, finished with 1,660 yards rushing and 20 total touchdowns, earned all-Southwestern Conference and all-state honors and was named the Riverbend AdVantage News Football of the Year. Redden was an offensive lineman.