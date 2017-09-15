FOOTBALL: Marquette cruises to victory over EA-WR

ALTON – With D'Avion Peebles and Treven Swingler leading the way, the Marquette Catholic Explorers celebrated another victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Friday.

Peebles, a senior, rushed for 152 yards with two touchdowns and Swingler, a junior, finished with 95 yards and two touchdowns, as the Explorers cruised to a 47-0 victory over the Oilers, making it the 11th year in a row the Alton school has defeated EA-WR.

Peebles and Swingler were two of the Explorers' top offensive players last year, combining for 24 touchdowns. They also helped Marquette finish with a 7-3 record, win the Prairie State Conference championship with a 7-0 record and earn a trip to the Class 4A state playoffs.

Their performances on Friday helped Marquette improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Prairie State Conference play. After four games, the Explorers have outscored their opponents 123-21 and picked up two shutouts.

The Explorers also defeated their second Riverbend opponent of the season. They started their season on Aug. 25 with a 21-7 win over Civic Memorial.

EA-WR dropped to 2-2 overall. The Oilers began their Prairie State Conference season on Friday.

Last week, Marquette began its conference season with a 37-14 win over Nokomis. On Friday, the Explorers raced to a 26-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Marquette finished with a total of 438 yards of offense. The 47 points marked a season high.

Peebles gave his team a 6-0 lead with a 40-yard touchdown run with just 52 seconds into the game. Swingler followed with two-yard run with 1:38 left in the first quarter to extend Marquette's lead to 12-0.

Both Peebles and Swingler scored their second touchdowns in the third quarter. Peebles scored an 81-yard run with 10:17 left and Swingler scored a 33-yard run with 3:02 remaining.

Kyle Begnel, Tommy DeClue and Davion Simmons also scored touchdowns for the Explorers. Begnel scored a three-yard run with 7:34 left in the first, DeClue scored a 57-yard catch with 20:4 left in the second and Simmons had a 28-yard run with 1:42 left in the game.

Marquette quarterback Kaleb Ware had 92 yards passing.

The Explorers return to action next Friday with a conference game at Pawnee.

EA-WR finished with 146 yards on offense and was shut out for the first time this season. Gabe Grimes rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries to lead the Oilers, who will play a conference game at Dupo next week.

EA-WR's two-game winning streak was snapped on Friday. The Oilers, who competed in the Class 3A state playoffs last year, beat Madison and Civic Memorial the last two games. They started their season on Aug. 25 with a 48-41 loss to Breese Central.

The Explorers haven't lost to the Oilers since 2006. Last year, Marquette beat EA-WR 31-8.

Marquette celebrated Military Night on Friday. Three of its players – seniors Alex Roberts, Adam Strozewski and Andrew Angleton – were recognized before the game for recently completing basic training at the Illinois Air National Guard and plan to enter the military after graduation.

