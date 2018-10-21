FOOTBALL: Three for all

stock football on field

Brad Hasquin's first season as Granite City football coach has been a successful one.

First, he coached the Warriors to a 5-4 record in the regular season. Now, he'll be coaching his team in the state playoffs.

Granite City will play the Batavia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 7A first-round game at Batavia, which will be the program's playoff contest since 2011.

Alton and East Alton-Wood River will join the Warriors as the only area teams in the state playoffs. Pairings and brackets were announced on Saturday night.

The Redbirds qualified for state competition for the second year in a row with a 5-4 record and will travel to Rolling Meadows in a Class 7A first-round game.

The Oilers will compete in the state playoffs for the third year in a row. And for the third straight year, EA-WR will play Carlinville in the first round in Class 3A. The Oilers lost to the Cavaliers in each of the last two years.

Times and dates for both Alton/Rolling Meadows and EA-WR/Carlinville games have yet to be determined.

Hasquin replaced Carl Luehmann as Granite City coach this fall after working eight years as an assistant. Ironically, Hasquin worked as coach for both EA-WR and Alton. He was the Oilers' head coach for three years and worked on the coaching staff at Alton for eight.

“I'm glad for (Alton head coach) Eric (Dickerson) and (head coach) Garry (Herron) at Wood River,” Hasquin said. “I know Garry does a good job. I'm happy of where we are and life is good right now.”

The Warriors made themselves playoff eligible after beating Galesburg 60-27 on Friday in their regular season finale on the road. Granite City also had wins over Mater Dei, Carnahan, Jersey and Collinsville. Out of its nine opponents this year, six of them have qualified for the state playoffs.

Now, the Warriors will making the 293-mile trip to play a Batavia team that won its second state championship in Class 7A last year. It will also be the first time since 2007 Granite City will be playing a state playoff game in the Chicago area.

Granite City is seeded 29th and Batavia (9-0) is the No. 4 seed.

The Redbirds will be playing in the Chicago area for the second year in a row. Last year's trip was memorable for Alton as it beat Lincoln Park on the road in a first-round game.

This year's Redbirds clinched a state playoff spot after beating Granite City in Week 8. They also had wins over Belleville East, O'Fallon, Quincy and Collinsville.

Alton, the No. 29 seed in Class 7A will take on a Rolling Meadows team that will be playing in the state tournament for the eighth year in a row. Rolling Meadows is 9-0 and seeded sixth.

EA-WR automatically clinched a playoff spot in Class 3A after going 6-3 in the regular season and winning the Prairie State Conference title. The Oilers have won six games in a row after starting their season with three straight losses.

Now, EA-WR hopes to hand Carlinville its first loss. The Cavaliers, who beat the Oilers 52-19 last year and 76-19 the year before, are 9-0 this season.

Carlinville is the No. 2 seed and EA-WR is seeded 15th.

Marquette Catholic didn't qualify for the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row. The Explorers finished their regular season at 5-4, but they were one of 18 teams in the state that didn't make the cut for the postseason.