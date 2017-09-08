FOOTBALL: Tigers fall to Flyers, drop to 0-3

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Tigers dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in Southwestern Conference play after losing to the East St. Louis Flyers 32-7 in their league opener on Friday at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

Edwardsville lost its first two games to Naperville North and CBC, both games were at home. The Tigers had a 40-0 lead against Naperville North in their season opener on Aug. 26 before losing 53-49. They fell to CBC 40-19 on Sept. 1.

On Friday, EHS scored its only points from its quarterback, junior Kendall Abdur-Rahman. With East St. Louis leading 8-0, Abdur-Rahman scored a 69-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left in the first quarter to cut the Flyers' lead to 8-7.

Before the touchdown, East Side committed a five-yard false start penalty that put the ball at the EHS' 31-yard line.

The Tigers had a chance to take the lead earlier in the second quarter when they had the ball at the Flyers' 24-yard line. But they lost 16 yards in the next two plays and were forced to punt.

After three weeks, Edwardsville has played three opponents that turned in strong seasons last year. Naperville North finished 10-2 and qualified for the Class 8A state playoffs, CBC finished 11-2 and won a district title and East Side won the Class 7A state championship and finished 14-0.

Eight was the lucky number for the Flyers on Friday as they scored eight points in each quarter. Senior wide receiver Eric Rogers II, who wears No. 8 on his uniform, scored two touchdowns to lead the defending Class 7A state champions.

Rogers scored a 35-yard touchdown catch with 9:45 left in the first quarter to give the Flyers a 6-0 lead. He scored his second touchdown of the game – a 14-yard reception – with 1:53 remaining in the game.

The Flyers scored a safety after blocking an Edwardsville punt with 7:21 left in the first quarter. That increased their lead to 8-0.

With 47 seconds left in the second, the Flyers had the ball at the Tigers' 38-yard line on third down and 25 when quarterback Christian Perez fired a touchdown pass to Lawaun Powell. Jigg Brown followed with a two-point conversion to give East St. Louis a 16-7 lead at halftime.

A five-yard touchdown run by Brown and a two-point conversion by Rogers with 6:47 to go in the third boosted the Flyers' lead to 24-7.

After Rogers scored an 8-yard TD reception, Brown scored a two-point conversion to give East St. Louis a 32-7 lead.

The Tigers will be back in action next Friday against the Granite City Warriors at the District 7 Sports Complex. The Warriors lost 43-14 to Belleville East at home on Friday to drop to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The Tigers beat Granite City 49-12 in last year's meeting at Edwardsville. EHS has won five straight meetings against the Warriors.

Last year, Edwardsville finished with a 10-3 mark and competed in the state playoffs fpr the sixth straight year.

This fall, the Tigers will try to finish with another solid season without junior Dionte Rodgers, who is out for the season due to an injury to his left shoulder. Rodgers came into Friday's game with his arm in a sling.

× Matt Martin Edwardsville coach Matt Martin discusses his team's performance in its 32-7 loss to East St. Louis on Friday. The Tigers dropped to 0-3.