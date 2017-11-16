GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alton falls to Breese Central in Tip-Off Classic semis

GODFREY -- After picking up their first season-opening victory in 4 years on Tuesday, the Alton Redbirds were setting their sights on getting another win when they took on the Breese Central Cougars in the semifinals of the Alton Tip-Off Classic on Thursday.

But the Cougars had other ideas.

Breese Central earned a date with crosstown rival Mater Dei in the championship game on Saturday after cruising to a 55-28 victory over the Redbirds. The Cougars, who started tournament play on Tuesday with a victory over Lanphier in the first round, improved to 2-0.

Alton dropped to 1-1 and will play Jersey at 4 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game. Jersey lost to Mater Dei in the other semifinal game on Wednesday.

The championship game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Mater Dei is the defending tournament champion.

Lanphier will take one of its Springfield rivals, Southeast, in the consolation championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Calhoun will play Riverview Gardens in the seventh-place game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Breese Central is competing in the Alton tournament for the first time after playing in the O'Fallon tournament last year. The Cougars went 0-4 in the O'Fallon tournament to start their '16-17 season, but came back to finish 16-14.

Breese Central has been successful under coach Nathan Rueter in the last 12 years, winning a state title and placing second twice and captured 10 regional and five sectional titles.

On Thursday, the Cougars stormed to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They led 16-5 after the first quarter and 30-11 at halftime.

Carson Newkirk scored 17 points, including 15 in the first half, to lead Breese Central. She gave her team a 3-2 lead by hitting a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and the Cougars never trailed since.

Also for Breese Central, Allyson Fehrmann scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Clarece Jansen finished with 11.

Alton was coming off a 51-37 win over the Calhoun Warriors in a first-round game on Tuesday to start its season. It's the Redbirds' first season-opening victory since '13.

Chr'shonna Hickman led the Redbirds with nine points. She finished with a team-high 15 against Calhoun on Tuesday.

The Redbirds also got a strong effort from Laila McNeal off the bench. She scored seven points and was 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Rayn Tally, who scored 10 against Calhoun, finished with seven. She hit Alton's first 3-pointer of the season with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

Jayla Fox added four points. She scored all of her points in the fourth quarter.

The Redbirds will play Jersey at the Alton tournament for the third year in a row. Last year, Alton lost to the Panthers 44-34 in the seventh-place game to finish 0-3 in the tournament.

Last year, the Redbirds finished 3-23. Tammy Talbert takes over head coaching duties after working as an assistant under Bob Rickman, who resigned after the '16-17 season.

Alton has six returning players from last year's team.

× Tammy Talbert 11 16 17 Alton girls basketball coach Tammy Talbert discusses her team's performance in the 55-28 loss to Breese Central in the Alton Tip-Off Classic semifinals on Thursday.