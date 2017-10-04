GIRLS GOLF: Zeller leads Tigers to trip to Class AA sectionals

SHILOH – Addasyn Zeller brought home another tournament championship on Wednesday.

The Edwardsville senior won a Class AA O'Fallon Regional individual crown after shooting a 3-over-74 at the 10-team tournament at Tamarack Country Club.

A week ago, Zeller won the Gary Bair Invitational with a 72 at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Now, she's setting her sights on qualifying for the state tournament. Last fall, she lost a state-qualifying bid to teammate Kayla Weinacht during a playoff at the Class AA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional.

Zeller also helped the Tigers qualify for sectionals for the eighth straight year. Edwardsville placed second with a four-player score of 332. O'Fallon won the regional with a 312.

The Tigers will compete in the Class AA Sacred Heart-Griffiin Sectional on Monday at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield. EHS is looking to qualify for state for the 25th time in program history and for the first time since '13.

Granite City's Megan Keel and Lexi Schmidtke of Granite City will join the Tigers at sectionals. Keel finished with an 85 and Schmidtke shot a 99 to earn a trip to Springfield.

Keel, a senior, qualified for sectionals for the fourth year in a row, the only golfer in the history of the Granite City program to accomplish that feat. She was the Warriors' lone representative at sectionals the last two years.

Schmidtke, a freshman, will make her first trip to sectionals. She became the first Granite City freshman since Keel in '14 to advance out of regionals.

Keel finished as the top individual to advance out of regionals. She shot a 43 in the front and a 42 in the back and shot five pars.

Schmidtke, the Warriors' No. 3 golfer for most of the season, made two pars to grab the ninth sectional-qualifying spot. The top 10 individuals who are not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

Granite City finished eighth as a team with a 407. Makenzi Meador, the other senior on the GCHS team, had her high school golf career come to an end as she shot a 118.

Belleville East qualified for sectionals by placing third with a 374. The top three teams advance to sectionals.

Collinsville, which had three sectional qualifiers, was fourth with a 383. Mascoutah placed fifth with 395, Marion finished sixth with a 402, Belleville West came in seventh with a 405 and Triad was ninth with a 434. Mount Vernon had just one golfer.

Zeller finished with 11 pars and two birdies. The senior fired her birdies in the par-5, No. 4 hole and the par-4, No. 15 hole. She shot a 37 in the front and back nines.

Zeller became the first Edwardsville golfer since Jessica Collins in 2006 to win a regional title. Last year, she placed third at regionals.

Also for the Tigers on Wednesday, senior Paige Hamel finished with an 83. She made five pars and a birdie on the par-4, No. 9 hole.

Junior Sydney Sahuri, who finished 12th and earned a medal at the Gary Bair tournament, finished with eight pars and shot an 84.

Junior Jessica Benson finished with a 91, junior Meara Schaefer carded a 93 and senior Carlie Van Patten had a 99 for Edwardsville, which finished second in regionals for the second straight year.

× Addasyn Zeller 10 4 17 Edwardsville senior Addasyn Zeller discusses her individual regional championship as well as her team qualify for sectionals on Wednesday at the Class AA O'Fallon Regional at Tamarack Country Club.

× Lexi Schmidtke and Megan Keel 10 4 17 Granite City's Lexi Schmidtke and Megan Keel discuss about qualifying for sectionals after shooting a 99 and 85, respectively, at the Class AA O'Fallon Regional on Wednesday.