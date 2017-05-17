GIRLS SOCCER: Highland takes out CM in regional semifinals

BETHALTO - The Highland Bulldogs overcame some great goaltending by Civic Memorial’s Samantha Mann to win 2-0 Tuesday night over the Eagles in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional semifinals at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Highland will go on to play Glenwood in the regional final at 4 p.m. Friday. CM finished its season at 9-10.

The Bulldogs’ goals were scored by Alisse Koisher and Samantha Hengehold.

Koisher's goal came off a lobbed ball by her teammate, Jaqlyn Ferguson, at 11:56 of the first half. Ferguson's lob landed in a scrum of players, and with Mann scrambling on the ground to find the ball, Koisher slammed it into the goal from in close off the rebound. Hengehold's goal was scored on a penalty shot at 26:09 of the second half.

Highland coach Josh Oswald credits his team's win to good execution.

"We kept the ball - that was something we wanted to do, as long as we keep the ball that is going to limit their chances and I think we did a good job of that. But they were game, they were ready and we just did a good job moving the ball," he said. "We told them that as long as this stays a 1-0 game, the more they are going to believe that they are in it, so our goal was not to sit back and try to get a second and a third and try to put it out of reach and they battled hard and it took the penalty kick."

Hengehold was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down by a CM defender in the box. She placed a kick low to the left side of Mann for the goal that put the Bulldogs up 2-0.

CM coach Eric Zyung said that despite the loss, his team played well.

"I thought our effort was outstanding tonight," he said. "The girls left it all on the field, they did what we asked. We may have gotten out of position a couple times but overall I thought their effort was great."

Highland came out in the first half and peppered Mann with 6 shots. Hengehold had two of the best chances, both shots from near the top of the box that sailed just high of the net.

The Bulldogs’ Audrey Wilke also had a scoring chance after a series of Highland passes down low resulted in the ball on her foot in front of Mann, but Mann came sliding out before Wilke had the chance to make good contact with the ball.

Mann finished the game with 15 saves, seven of which came in the second half to keep the game within reach for the Eagles.

Mann's biggest save was at 21:49 of the second half, five minutes after Highland went up 2-0. Koisher received a pass about 20 feet in front of the Eagles’ goal, and turned and shot a high ball that was headed for the back of the net if not for Mann's diving effort.

"I was a little nervous coming into this game, Most of the shots came from when they got it off my defenders, and my defenders did a really good job of blocking most of the shots, and it wasn't too hard for me to get the ones that I got because of their good defense," Mann said.

Shortly after Mann's save, the Eagles had their best scoring opportunity of the game when Highland goaltender Kate Busset came out of her net to corral a high ball, but with pressure from CM's Morgan Wilson who was barreling in on her, Busset lost control of the ball and bounced it off her chest and straight to Wilson, who knocked the ball just wide of the net.

Mann had another great save at 9:49 of the second half, when Highland's Megan Ramsey took a shot from the far left side of the field that Mann had to jump and reach for. The ball bounced off Mann's hands at the last moment before then bouncing off the crossbar and out.

Coach Zyung spoke highly of his goakeeper's efforts after the game.

"She has been a 3 year starter for this program since her sophomore year, she is a leader back there, that is why she is a captain she gives it everything she got," he said. "She kept us in the game. She made some great saves - if not for her it could have been worse, and that is all you can ask of your goaltender, make some saves to keep you in the game."

CM seniors Mann, Gwen Lewis, Kaity Kappler and Dani Stockton played their final high school soccer match.