GIRLS SOCCER: Tigers move on to Class 3A regional championship match

BELLEVILLE – The Edwardsville Tigers girls soccer team is enjoying another outstanding season this spring, winning 12 matches and finishing in a tie for second in the Southwestern Conference standings.

Now, the Tigers are hoping to continue their strong season with a regional championship. They're one step away of doing just that.

Edwardsville advanced to play the Belleville West Maroons in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional chanpionship match at 6 p.m. Friday after knocking off the O'Fallon Panthers 2-0 in a semifinal match on Monday.

With a win on Friday, the Tigers not only will win their first regional title in three years, but they'll get an opportunity to play at their home pitch in the sectional round. The Belleville West Regional champion will play the Quincy Regional champion at 6 p.m. May 23 in the sectional semifinals at EHS.

“They definitely know that if you lose, you go home,” Edwardsville coach Abby Comerford said. “They're definitely motivated to keep going.”

Belleville West advanced to Friday's championship match with a 2-0 win over Belleville East in the other semifinal on Monday.

Edwardsville tied Belleville West 1-1 on March 28. The two teams finished in a tie for second at 4-1-1 in the conference standings.

Comerford said the team's strategy for the championship match is simple.

“We got to be ready to play,” the EHS coach said. “We have to play our game.”

A year ago, the Tigers lost 2-1 to Granite City in penalty kicks in the Granite City Regional championship match. They fell to Quincy 3-2 in the regional semifinals at EHS in 2015.

The Tigers improved to 12-3-2 with Monday's win over O'Fallon. They also won their seventh match in a row.

“Our team has been wonderful,” Comerford said. “They've been playing their hearts out the entire season. Our seniors have been with me all four years. They've been able to really understand how we play and go from there.”

Edwardsville began its season with a second-place finish in the Metro Cup, losing to Triad 1-0 in penalty kicks in the finals on March 18. The Tigers also lost 1-0 matches to Collinsville and Normal Community.

EHS hasn't lost since the defeat to Normal Community on April 8. The Tigers outscored their opponents 25-7 in their last seven matches.

Edwardsville began its seven-match winning streak on April 10 with a 3-1 win over Triad. The Tigers also had wins over Althoff, Glenwood, Granite City, Alton.

“We definitely have played a lot better in the second half of the season,” Comerford said. “It's the case that we just have to keep that going. We have that momentum coming in and we have to keep that momentum going.”

The Tigers beat the Panthers for the second time in six days. Edwardsville beat O'Fallon 7-1 on May 9 in its regular season finale on the road.

The Tigers outscored the Panthers 20-3. They scored both of their goals in the first half. Senior Abigail Crabtree gave EHS a 1-0 lead with 12:40 left and Paityn Schneider followed with a goal with 7:31 remaining.

“They possess the ball very well and commit very few turnovers,” O'Fallon coach Craig Dippel said. “When they do, you have to capitalize on them. We weren't able to capitalize on them.”

Crabtree and Schneider have been two of the Tigers' top scorers all season long. Crabtree, who is planning to continue her soccer career at Purdue University next year, has 12 goals and 50 in her career. Schneider is tied for the second with Sydni Stevens on the team in goals with six.

Stevens and junior Emma Hensley each had an assist for the Tigers.

EHS goalkeeper Regan Windau recorded three saves to pick her sixth shutout this season.

O'Fallon finished its season at 3-15-1. The Panthers were 2-2 on March 20 before hitting a slump, going 1-13-1 in their next 15 matches. At one point of the season, they had an eight-match losing streak.

“The girls gave it a lot of effort,” Dippel said. “We just seem to not catch a whole lot of breaks offensively.”

Monday's win continue the high school soccer careers of five EHS seniors – Crabtree, Mallory Mushill, Taylor Hansen, Ashlin West and Allysiah Belt. The seniors have helped the Tigers win 68 matches in their four years with the program.