GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Back in the water

× Expand Submitted photo Edwardsville seniors Taylor Seilheimer, Emily Webb and Hope Roderick (front row, left to right) announced that they will continue their swimming and diving careers in college next year. Seilheimer will dive at Lindenwood University, while Webb and Roderick will swim at Indiana State University and Millikin University. The trio is flanked by Edwardsville assistant coach Sam Shaw and head coach Christian Rhoten (back row, left to right).

Three members of the Edwardsville swimming and diving team will continue their careers into college next year.

Emily Webb and Hope Roderick will swim at Indiana State University and Millikin University, respectively, while Taylor Seilheimer will dive at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

Seilheimer is a four-time sectional champion in diving and Webb is a two-time state qualifier in the relay events. Both compete for the Paddlers Pirates in Granite City in the summer.

Roderick was a top performer in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle for the Tigers. She competes with Water Works in the summer.

All three helped Edwardsville win its fourth straight sectional team title last fall.