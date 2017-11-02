GIRLS SWIMMING: Edwardsville wins SIHS championship

The Edwardsville girls swimming team wrapped up its outstanding regular season on Thursday with another championship.

The Tigers placed first in the Southern Illinois High School Championships at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Edwardsville won all 12 events and finished with 452 points in the five-team meet.

The Granite City Warriors were second with 275 points, followed by Althoff with 189, Marquette Catholic with 151 and Collinsville with 128 points.

Granite City, Althoff, Marquette Catholic and Colilnsville don't have IHSA-sanctioned girls swimming teams.

Edwardsville won its third meet of the season. The Tigers also placed first in the Iron Invitational at Normal Community High and the Swim For Hope Invitational at CFAC. They also finished 5-0 in dual meets.

Now, EHS will look to win its fourth straight sectional title. The team will host the Edwardsville Sectional on Nov. 11 at CFAC. Diving competition starts at 10 a.m., followed by the swimming competition at 1 p.m.

Granite City, Althoff, Marquette and Collinsville also will be competing in the sectional.

The Tigers won all three relay events, eight swimming events and one diving event. Phoebe Gremaud was the only EHS swimmer with four first-place finishes, winning the 100-yard butterfly,100-yard backstroke and competing in the winning 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.

The 200-yard medley relay also included Olivia Ramirez, Allison Naylor and Sahar Rabiei. Emily Webb, Autumn Grinter and Josie Bushell competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Bushell, Naylor, Rabiei and Autumn Grinter swam in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Webb won the 200-yard intermediate medley and the 500-yard freestyle, Bushell came out on top in the 50-yard freestyle, Autumn Grinter placed first in the 100-yard freestyle, Isabella Grinter won the 200-yard freestyle, Ramirez won the 100-yard breaststroke and Taylor Seilheimer won the diving competition.

Sophomore Emma Cox was the Warriors' top performer in the SIHS meet, placing second in the 500-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and helping the 200-yard medley and the 400-yard freestyle relay teams finish fourth. Granite City also got a third-place finish from freshman Claire Sykes in the 200-yard freestyle.

Marquette got sixth-place finishes from Sarah St. John in the 200-yard freestyle and its 200-yard medley relay team of St. John, Emma Menke, Kiley Donovan and Emma Anselm.