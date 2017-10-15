GIRLS TENNIS: Tigers finish second at sectionals

EDWARDSVILLE – The long streak of consecutive sectional championships came to an end for the Edwardsville girls tennis team on Saturday.

The Tigers didn't leave the EHS Tennis Center with their 21st straight sectional title after finishing second to Belleville East in the Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional. The Lancers won the nine-team sectional with 28 points, while Edwardsville placed second with 26, making it the first time since 1996 the Tigers didn't win a sectional.

But the season goes on for the Tigers. They will send three players to the Class 2A state tournament, which starts on Thursday in suburban Chicago. They are senior Grace Desse and juniors Abby Cimarolli and Natalie Karibian.

Desse and Cimarolli will compete in doubles and Karibian will play in singles. Desse and Cimarolli won a sectional title after beating O'Fallon's Miley Brunner and Kate Macaluso 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles championship match. Karibian lost to Belleville East's Chloe McIsaac 1-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the singles title match.

Desse and Karibian will compete at state for the third straight year. Cimarolli returns for her second state apperance.

Last year, Desse teamed up with now-graduated Morgan Colbert to finish fourth in doubles at state.

Also, the Alton Redbirds placed fifth with 8 points. Senior Abby Fischer and junior Hannah Macias came up one win short of qualifying for state, losing to state qualifiers JoJo Skaer and Madison Hamilton in three sets in the quarterfinals on Friday. Junior Maddie Saenz also came up one place short of a state trip in singles, losing to McIssac in two sets in Friday's quarterfinals.

The Granite City Warriors finished with zero points in the sectional as they didn't get a win in any of their entries. Seniors Kourtney Singleton, Maya Ware, Sarah Schnefke and Kayla Bridick saw their high school careers come to an end at the sectional.

Desse won her third sectional title on Saturday. She won doubles sectional titles with Colbert in each of the last two years.

Cimarolli won her first sectional championship. Last year, she placed fourth in singles at sectionals.

Desse and Cimarolli clinched a state tournament berth by beating Emily Fritz and Abbey Byrnside of O'Fallon in two sets in the quarterfinals on Friday. They beat Skaer and Hamilton in two sets in the semifinals.

The doubles team lost just eight games in its four matches at the sectional.

McIsaac's win over Karibian clinched a sectional title for the Lancers, their first since '14. Belleville East and Edwardsville were tied for first at 26-26 going into the singles title match.

Karibian, who captured a singles sectional crown last year at Belleville East, came back from a 3-2 deficit in the second set to force a third set. She rallied from a 3-0 hole to tie the third set at 3-3 before McIssac came back with three straight wins.

Karibian clinched a state berth with the win over Saenz in the quarterfinals. She beat Belleville East's Isabel Burwitz in two sets in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.

Also for the Tigers, Annie McGinnis was eliminated in the quarterfinals in singles. The doubles team of Mady Schreiber and Chloe Trimpe also lost in the quarterfinals.

× Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli 10 14 17 Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli of Edwardsville discuss their sectional championship performance at the Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional on Saturday.