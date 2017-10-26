GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: MELHS falls to Brussels in regional title match

EDWARDSVILLE – Ever since he was hired as Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball coach in 1998, Jon Giordano turned the Knights into a small-school powerhouse in the Metro East area, winning over 300 matches and capturing 11 regional championships.

On Thursday, Giordano was looking to celebrate his 20th season as MELHS coach with another regional title as his Knights took on the Brussels Raiders in the Class 1A MELHS Regional championship match at Hooks Gym.

But the Raiders had other ideas.

Brussels, a school with just 61 students, captured its first volleyball regional title after beating the Knights 26-24, 14-25, 25-22. The Raiders (24-12) advance to play Steeleville at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Class 1A Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional semifinals. Christ Our Rock Lutheran is located in Centralia.

Before Thursday, Brussels had a total of just seven regional titles – five in girls basketball and two in boys basketball. The Raiders hadn't won a regional crown in any sport since 1990.

Brussels, located in Pike County, lost to Calhoun in the regional championship match in each of the last two years before finally coming out on top on Thursday.

The Knights finished their season at 12-24. They surpassed last year's win total of 11 after beating Father McGivney in three games in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

The Raiders also prevented the Knights from winning their third straight regional title. Last year, MELHS defeated Lovejoy in three games in the regional championship match at its home floor.

Giordano is 303-363 during his long tenure as MELHS coach. The Knights won 23 matches in his first season in 1998.

With the 24 losses, the Edwardsville school finished with 20 losses or more for the fourth year in a row.

Brussels advanced to the championship match by beating Mount Olive 25-17, 25-22 in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Raiders took advantage of 10 MELHS serving errors – five in the first game – to pull off the victory.

In the third game,Brussels got within 18-14 on a MELHS serving error, then responded with an 11-4 run to win the game and the match. The Raiders trailed by as many as eight points in the final game.

With Brussels leading 24-22 in the last game, MELHS junior Ellen Schulte tried to make a kill before her attempt fell short.

Schulte and Alaina Bozarth each finished with eight kills, Taylor Bradley had six kills, Emily Schwarz finished with 26 digs and Kate Weber had 11 service points for the Knights.

Schwarz and Madeline Stewart played their final match for MELHS on Thursday.

MELHS led 15-11 in the first game before Brussels came back to take a 16-15 lead. With the game tied at 24-24, the Raiders got points from a serving error and a hitting error from the Knights to take a 1-0 lead.

MELHS stormed to an 8-2 lead on back-to-back aces from Schulte. The Knights boosted their lead to 23-11 after going on an 8-0 run. Sidney Vetter served seven points during that run.

In the final game, MELHS led 4-0 and later extended its lead to 17-9 before Brussels came from behind to win the match.

× Metro East Lutheran vs. Brussels volleyball 10 26 17 Metro East Lutheran and Brussels square off in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional championship match on Thursday.

× Jon Giordano 10 26 17 Metro East Lutheran coach Jon Giordano discusses his team's performance in the three-game loss to Brussels in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional championship match.