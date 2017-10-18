GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: MELHS wraps up PSC play with win over Mount Olive

The Metro East Lutheran girls volleyball team ended its Prairie State Conference season on Tuesday on a high note, defeating the Mount Olive Wildcats 25-14, 26-24 at home.

MELHS improved to 11-22 overall and wrapped up its conference season at 4-1. The Edwardsville school can finish in a share of the conference title with Marquette Catholic if the Explorers (4-0 in PSC play) lose to East Alton-Wood River tonight.

The Knights end their regular season with another home match at 7 tonight against the Roxana Shells.

Ellen Schulte had seven kills, Sidney Vetter finished with 19 assists and Kate Weber had nine service points with four aces in MELHS' win over Mount Olive.

MELHS also had conference wins over Nokomis, EA-WR and Bunker Hill. Marquette handed the Knights their only league loss on Sept. 27.

The Knights also matched last year's win total of 11.

MELHS will begin its postseason play at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 against Father McGivney in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional semifinals. The Knights beat Father McGivney in a home match last week.

MELHS seniors Breanna Hopper, Emily Schwarz and Madeline Stewart will play their final regular season home matches tonight against the Shells.

OTHER SCORES

Edwardsville def. Belleville West 25-9, 25-15

Mascoutah def. Civic Memorial 25-16, 25-16

Greenville def. EA-WR 25-19, 25-5