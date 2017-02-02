GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CM cruises past Triad, wins seventh straight game

BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial Eagles have a small, but strong senior class this year.

Allie Troeckler and Annika Ochs are the only seniors on the team and after three months, they've been solid performers for the Bethalto school. Troeckler is the Eagles' top scorer at 23 points per game, while Ochs has been a sparkplug off the bench.

And they're also helping the Eagles enjoy one of their best seasons in school history. After getting a 56-32 home win over Triad on Thursday, CM is 23-3.

“They're going to play every minute they're out there on the floor and they're going to play as hard as they can and I'm never going to question their effort,” CM coach Jonathan Denney said. “I told the other girls that you need to get after it more. You play hard for those seniors because they have meant a lot to this program and they're showing kids how to do things the right way. Nobody wants to be the kid who lets them down.”

But time is running out for Troeckler and Ochs in their high school basketball careers. The Eagles have just three regular season games left – two of them are at home – and they'll start postseason later this month.

Troeckler and Ochs will play their final home game next Thursday against Jersey.

“I'm not sure that I'm dreading it, but it's definitely a sad experience knowing that my high school career is coming to a close,” Troeckler said.

Troeckler turned in another outstanding performance on Thursday, scoring a game-high 30 points. She finished with 30 in a home game against Columbia just two weeks ago.

“It felt good,” Troeckler said. “I feel like I went out and ran a little better than I have been and the girls found me open in transition.”

Junior Alaira Tyus finished with 10 points, including in the first half, junior Hannah Schmidt grabbed seven rebounds and Ochs picked up a couple of rebounds off the bench. CM also made 50 percent (21 of 42) of its shots.

The Eagles won their seventh straight game. They also improved to 8-0 at home.

“They're a good basketball team,” said Triad coach Stephanie Potthast, whose team dropped to 10-11. “They're a complete basketball team. They've got Troeckler inside and she's great around the basket and obviously she can shoot outside a little bit. But you've got all of those other players who can put in shots and do what they need to do to get it done.”

Also on Thursday, the Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in sub-sectional B of the Class 3A Waterloo Sectional. They will find out their playoff opponent and site on Friday afternoon, when the postseason pairings are announced on the IHSA website.

CM will play Quincy Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Quincy Notre Dame Shootout.

The Eagles stormed to an 8-0 lead over the Knights after the first three minutes. They led 16-5 after the first quarter and 28-19 at halftime.

Troeckler scored 10 of her points in the first quarter. She hit the 30-point mark after scoring on a conventional 3-point play with 2:52 left in the third.

“That looked like a kid who was playing her third to last game in the gym,” Denney said. “She's a kid who has meant so much to the program and she understands the meaning of playing in her last game in this gym where she spent so much time working in practices and in games. I thought she had a different level of enthusiasm and effort tonight.”

The Eagles remain in a tie for first with Highland in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings at 7-1 with two games to go. Both teams split their two meetings.

“We finished second to Highland the last two years and we had some good battles with them,” Denney said. “That is one of our goals. Our main goal from the beginning of the season was to win the conference.”

Troeckler already has high hopes for her team as its season comes down to its final month.

“I think if we play our game and keep working hard, we can go far, but we have to stay focused as a team,” she said.

Ochs said she's thrilled that she's playing for another winning team in her senior year. Last fall, she helped the CM volleyball team finish 20-13-1.

“It's fun playing for a winning team,” Ochs said. “You have your ups and downs, but overall, it's fun.”

Troeckler and Ochs will be going their separate ways next year. Troeckler will continue her basketball career at SIUE, while Ochs will be playing volleyball at Blackburn College.

The CM seniors have been playing basketball together since they were in elementary school.

“We played together since fifth grade, so we really know each other and how each of us plays, so it's really fun to go all the way through my basketball career with her,” Troeckler said.

Ochs said she enjoys playing with Troeckler, who is now CM's all-time leading scorer with 2,471 points.

“She's an awesome friend and an awesome teammate and she's very encouraging and that's what you need to be as a teammate, especially on this team,” she said. “We're all very encouraging and we're all really good friends.”

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, TRIAD 32

Knights 5 14 5 8 – 32

Eagles 16 12 18 10 – 56

Triad – Heather Rood 7, Hannah Johnson 7, Ali Barisch 5, Morgan Chigas 2, Molly Suess 5, Hannah Herman 6. 2FG-6 3FG-4 FT-8.

Civic Memorial – Hannah Schmidt 3, Kourtland Tyus 5, Allie Troeckler 30, Kaylee Eaton 6, Alaira Tyus 10, Tori Pfeifer 2. 2FG-17 3FG-4 FT-10.