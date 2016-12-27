GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CM girls cruise to win over Panthers in Jersey Tournament

JERSEYVILLE -- A month ago, the Civic Memorial Eagles started their season with a Salem Thanksgiving Tournament championship.

This week, the Eagles are setting their sights on bringing home another tournament championship as they’re playing in the Jersey Community Tournament.

So far, CM is off to a blazing start in the eight-team tournament. The Bethalto school began tournament play on Tuesday with a 69-23 win over the host Panthers.

“It’s always nice because it’s considered a conference game for us even though it’s in the tournament,” CM coach Jonathan Denney said. “Anytime you can win a conference game on the road, it’s a plus for your program.”

The Eagles also improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. Last year, CM was 7-5 in its first 12 games.

“I never imagined starting the season at 12-0 with some of the teams that we played,” Denney said. “We’re sitting here at 12-0, but we have to stay focused and not worry about the 12 wins that we have and start worrying about what we have in front of us starting tomorrow and moving the second half of the season. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves and if we stay in the moment, I think the season will be pretty special.”

CM plays a pair of games on Wednesday. The Eagles take on Freeburg at 1:30 p.m. and Carrollton six hours later.

The Eagles never trailed against the Panthers. They led 24-6 after the first quarter and 41-12 at halftime. They also made 49 percent (27 of 55) of their shots.

“They’re good,” Jersey coach Kevin Strebel said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Senior Allie Troeckler, an SIUE recruit, finished with 27 points, which tied her season high. She also scored 27 against Waterloo on Dec. 1 and against Taylorville nine days later.

Troeckler is averaging a team-high 21.7 points per game. She recently surpassed Katie Broadway as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

“Allie is a special talent,” Denney said. “She’s been a great four-year player. She shows a lot of urgency this year than she had last year because it’s her senior year. She’s definitely the leader of this team. I think if you watch us play, you can tell by not just by scoring, but how she makes us go by communicating on the floor.”

Junior Kaylee Eaton finished with a season-high 21 points with five 3-pointers, four of them were in the first half. She hit a trey with just 30 seconds into the game for the game’s first points. She’s averaging 13 points with a team-high 33 treys.

“Kaylee had a good start to the season,” Denney said. “She shoots the ball as well as everybody in southern Illinois and in the St. Louis area, in my opinion. If you give her any space, she’s capable of lighting it up in any given night.”

Junior Hannah Schmidt finished with 10 rebounds off the bench.

“She’s been a great player off the bench for us,” Denney said. “She definitely knows her role and that’s defense and rebounding and I think she’s probably one of our best in that in that aspect. She’ll always going to give a great effort.”

The Eagles beat Highland in the championship game of the Salem Tournament on Nov. 26. They beat them again in a conference game on Dec. 20.

CM also had wins over Salem, Carlyle, Althoff, Teutopolis, Triad, Mater Dei, Taylorville, Waterloo Collinsville. The Eagles won 10 of their games by double digits.

“I will never question this team’s effort,” Denney said. “They’re going to play hard for 32 minutes and that’s what I love about them.”

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, JERSEY 23

Eagles 24 17 20 8 - 69

Panthers 6 6 9 2 - 23

CIVIC MEMORIAL (12-0) -- Hannah Schmidt 2, Kourtland Tyus 5, Anna Hall 6, Allie Troeckler 27, Kaylee Eaton 21, Tori Pfeifer 8. 2FG-21 3FG-6 FT-9.

JERSEY (7-5) -- Abby Manns 1, Alexis Liles 3, Mackenzie Thurston 7, Ashleigh Trochuck 5, Peyton Tisdale 5, Bethany Muenstermann 2. 2FG-5 3FG-2 FT-7.