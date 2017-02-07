GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Explorers fall to Mater Dei in regional semifinals

BELLEVILLE – Lee Green's first season as Marquette Catholic girls' basketball coach ended on a down note on Tuesday.

The Explorers lost to the Mater Dei Knights 51-34 in the Class 2A Althoff Regional semifinals. The Knights beat Marquette for the second time this season and advance to play Althoff in the regional finals on Thursday.

Still, Green came out of the locker room very upbeat after the game.

“Words couldn't explain how much fun we had this year,” he said. “I told the girls that as well. I coached college basketball for nine years and it was fun and there's no doubt about it, but it wasn't as near as much fun that I had this year because it wasn't the same lineup pressure that you had in coaching in college and the girls are not on scholarship. They're just here to play and have fun and I'm older now. I'm different than I was when I coached in college and I'm enjoying it more now in my older age.”

The Explorers finished at 15-12, their first winning season since 2013. They also placed second in the Prairie State Conference standings and captured a consolation championship at the Carrollton Tournament.

Marquette ended its season winning seven of its last 10 games.

“We told them (after the game) I appreciated their efforts throughout the whole season,” Green said. “I never coached a team that played as hard as they do from the opening whistle to the clock that hits zero. It's hard to get mad at kids to do that, but that's half of the battle sometimes is getting them to play hard and this team plays hard.”

Mater Dei senior Kelsey Gerdes was too much to handle for the Explorers on Tuesday, finishing with a season-high 24 points, including 17 in the first half. She scored just five points in the Knights' 41-30 win over Marquette on Jan. 9.

With Marquette leading 3-2 in the first quarter, Gerdes, one of four seniors on the Mater Dei roster, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Knights an 8-3 lead they would never relinquish. The Breese school led 18-7 after the first quarter and 29-13 at halftime.

“We knew she was a great player,” Green said. “She had just five points against us last time, but they had more of a balanced attack when they beat us the last time. They had six players score in the 5-12 point range. She (Gerdes) took us out tonight.”

Junior Lauren Fischer finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. She was the lone Marquette player in double figures.

“Our defense was pretty good most of the time although their No. 12 (Fischer) did a job on our post players,” Mater Dei coach Dave Kohnen said. “She has improved a lot. Their whole team is well coached. We knew we were in for a battle and we knew it wasn't going to be easy.”

The Knights (17-10) are a victory away from their second straight regional title and their 11th in Kohnen's 27-year coaching career at Mater Dei. During his tenure, the Knights had just one losing season.

“I love it,” Kohnen said. “I love being at the school. I wasn't originally a teacher. I started off at the coal mine. I started coaching 29 years ago, two years at JV. After one year, I was supposed to help out. Twenty-nine years later, here I am. I love the school and I love the kids and I love the program. I love doing what I'm doing.”

Kelsey Blasingim, Madi Connors and Megan Bunce played their final high school basketball game for Marquette on Tuesday. Blasingim finished with four points before fouling out with 5:17 to go in the fourth quarter, Connors scored eight points and Bunce had two points and two rebounds off the bench.

“I congratulated the seniors on a great season,” Green said.

Now, Green is focusing on Marquette's future. The Explorers return five juniors and four sophomores next year.

“The future of the program couldn't be more exciting,” the Marquette coach said. “We have a ton of freshmen and sophomores and there were a lot of juniors who saw a lot of action this year. I think you're going to see Marquette win a regional next year. That's our goal.”

The Explorers, the No. 5 seed in the Althoff Regional, began tournament play on Monday with a 66-15 win over Dupo in a first-round game. The 66 points marked a season high for the Alton school.

MATER DEI 51, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 34

Explorers 7 6 8 13 – 34

Knights 18 11 12 10 – 51

Marquette (15-12) – McKenzie Jones 2, Taylor Aguirre 4, Peyton Kline 2, Lauren Fischer 12, Megan Bunce 2, Madi Connors 8, Kelsey Blasingim 4. 2FG-12 3FG-1 FT-7.

Mater Dei (17-10) – Kelsey Gerdes 24, Logan Braundmeier 6, Kierra Winkeler 8, Claire Tonnies 2, Myah Beckman 5, Shannon Lampe 6, 2FG-14 3FG-2 FT-17.