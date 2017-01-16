GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Redbirds fall to Francis Howell in Shootout

GODFREY -- For the first time in over two weeks, the Francis Howell Vikings were back on the court on Monday, when they played the Alton Redbirds in the second annual Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout.

The St. Charles, Mo., school didn’t show any rustiness against the Redbirds, storming to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 47-27 victory.

“I was really excited about our performance,” first-year Francis Howell coach Morgan Harrington said. “I was a little nervous coming into the game. We haven’t played since Dec. 28 so it’s been a really long break and we couldn’t practice for the last three days. Coming out of the gates like that really strong, I was really proud of the girls.”

Francis Howell improved to 6-6, making it the first time since Nov. 30 it reached the .500 mark. A year ago, the Vikings finished 27-5 and placed fourth in the Missouri Class 5 state tournament, but lost six players to graduation.

“They have a guard who is really good in (Tionne) Taylor and they have a size advantage on us with (sophomore) Deija Carter being out with an ankle injury,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said. “They just hard to defend. They have size and they have a couple of big girls in there they were able to give the ball to. We had a breakdown on defense. We’ll have four girls playing hard and one girl making a mistake and you give a team an easy shot. You can’t do that against teams that we play. That’s a big thing for us.”

Alton dropped to 1-16 with the loss to the Vikings. It hasn’t won a game since Nov. 22.

Francis Howell and the Redbirds were scheduled to play on Saturday, but the Shootout was pushed to Monday due to inclement weather.

The Vikings haven’t played since Dec. 28, when they beat Ursuline in the Visitation Tournament. With Tuesday’s win over Alton, Francis Howell enjoyed its first two-game winning streak of the season.

“We practiced and scrimmaged amongst the team and we did a lot of shooting (during the time off),” Harrington said. “No games, just a lot of practices. But we were ready to go today.”

Now, Francis Howell is looking to climb over the .500 mark for the first time since Nov. 28, when it plays Fort Zumwalt West in a Gateway Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we can only go up from there,” said Harrington, a Belleville East graduate who was named the Vikings’ coach in May.

The Redbirds also play a game on Tuesday, when they travel to Granite City. But they will take a 13-game losing streak into their game with the Warriors.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, but hopefully, our girls will come out fired up and get ready to go over there and we can compete and have an opportunity in the second half to maybe get a win,” Rickman said.

Junior Lexy Pellegirini was named the player of the game for Francis Howell. She finished with a team-high 12 points. She’s the Vikings’ second-leading scorer at 12 points per game.

“She’s really versatile,” Harrington said. “She’s inside-outside. Her speed has gotten a little bit better. We had struggled looking at inside, but our emphasis today was get to the ball inside and her teammates really capitalized on that.”

Also for Francis Howell, Taylor Russell scored 10 points. She scored a layup just four seconds into the game.

With Alton down 10-0, sophomore A’llurah Bowens ended the shutout with a jumper just 30 seconds into the second quarter. She finished with seven points.

Sophomore Cri’shonna Hickman led the Redbirds with 10 points and was named the team’s player of the game.

“She suffered on being out early on due to the injury that kept her out,” Rickman said. “Finally, she’s back to the point where she’s healthy. We’re trying to ease her into the lineup and make sure that physically she was in good shape to get back in there and she came in and gave us some great minutes. She brings us a little offensive kick there that we need, so we just have to get five girls playing hard on defense and working together on offense and taking care of the ball.”

Last year, Francis Howell lost to Memphis Central in the Shootout. Then, the Vikings went on a 16-game winning streak en route to a trip to the state tournament.

Alton beat Jennings 48-45 in the 2016 Shootout before dropping its final eight games and finishing 3-22.

FRANCIS HOWELL 47, ALTON 27

Redbirds 0 10 11 6 -- 27

Vikings 10 16 10 11 -- 47

Alton -- A’llurah Bowens 7, Kenya Burnett 4, Cri’Shonna Hickman 10, Ayonna Clanton 6. 2FG -- 12 3FG-1 FT-0.

Francis Howell -- Tionne Taylor 7, Taylor Russell 10, Lexy Pellegrini 12, Jane Thompson 6, Bridget Schulte 6, Micah Howe 2, Izzy Daub 4. 2FG-15 3FG-2 FT-11.