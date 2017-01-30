GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Shells knock off Piasa Birds in conference finale

ROXANA – After turning a strong volleyball season last fall, Roxana senior Abby Palen was looking forward to the basketball season when practices began in early November.

She was excited not only that she was playing in her final high school basketball season, but she also had a new coach in Brian Diskin.

“I was excited for every season that comes,” Palen said. “I was nervous to see what the new coach was going to be like and what the changes were going to be, but they were a lot of positive changes.”

Palen has been valuable to the Shells all season long. She's averaging eight points per game and leads the team in three-pointers with 22.

“I had a lot of fun,” Palen said. “This is my senior year and by far, it's been my best year. Coach Diskin came in and made a lot of good changes for the program. I wished he could have come in my freshman year. But it's been a strong season.”

Palen played a key role in the Shells' come-from-behind, 34-30 win over the Southwestern Piasa Birds on Monday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium. She scored 12 points with two 3-pointers, making it the seventh time this season she finished in double figures.

Roxana improved to 8-15 with one regular season game remaining and ended its South Central Conference season at 2-7.

“We're super excited,” Palen said. “It was a really good win. We knew Southwestern was going to be some tough competition. So we played really hard and we ended up coming out on top.”

The Shells snapped a six-game conference losing streak on Monday. Their only other conference win came on Dec. 5 against Staunton.

“The one thing that I respect about this conference is how good girls' basketball is,” Diskin said. “Year in and year out, there are always at least half of the teams, if not more, that are pretty competitive teams. They've got some scorers and they do things well. There are some good coaches on the girls' side of the conference. The competition is good. It hurts that we have two wins, but by the same token, our goal from the beginning was to get better from day to day from game to game and from beginning to the end of the year.”

Junior Emma Lucas finished with a game-high 13 points with six rebounds and junior Sara Kreutztrager had six points for the Shells.

The Shells conclude their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Dupo at home. They will celebrate senior night as Palen, Taylor Antoine and Amber Johnson play their final home game.

“I'm looking forward to it,” Palen said.

Palen will have her second senior night. Last fall, she helped the Shells' volleyball team beat Metro East Lutheran in three games on her senior night.

Palen also plays softball at Roxana and plans to continue playing the sport at Lewis and Clark Community College next year.

So Palen hopes to end her high school basketball career in style.

“It will definitely be super special to me because I played basketball my whole entire life,” the Roxana senior said. “It's been a big part of my life, so going out on a strong note will be nice.”

The Shells went out on a strong note against the Piasa Birds, outscoring them 8-2 in the final five minutes of the game.

Lucas gave Roxana a 29-28 lead with a jumper with 1:50 to go. Roxana hit five free throws down the stretch.

“It's definitely super important because once you're down, it's hard to get back up,” Palen said. “But we worked really well through it and I think everybody on the team did very good. Everyone did their part. Not everyone was making their shots, but everyone worked together and it worked really well for us.”

Palen went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. She hit two free throws with 19 seconds left in the game to extend Roxana's lead to 32-28.

Last fall, Palen helped the Shells' volleyball team finish 23-13 and reach the Class 3A Jersey Regional championship match.

Palen's senior basketball season got off a strong start as she helped the Shells win the Dupo Cat Classic. She scored a season-high 15 points against Madison in the semifinals.

Palen also poured in 14 points in the Roxana's 50-24 win over East Alton-Wood River on Jan. 3. She grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds against Greenville on Nov. 21.

Diskin said he's thrilled with the way Palen has been playing this season.

“Coming in as late as I did, I didn't know any of these kids, so I didn't know what type of contributor she could be and what she could do as a basketball player and how good of a teammate she would be,” the Roxana coach said. “I've been more than pleased with the way she has come in and approached the season.”

ROXANA 34, SOUTHWESTERN 30

Piasa Birds 8 4 10 8 – 30

Shells 11 7 8 8 – 34

Southwestern – Samantha Burns 6, Abbey Burns 6, Jenna Moore 5, Molly Novack 8,, Emily Wolff 4, Mallory Novack 1. 2FG-7 3FG-4 FT-4.

Roxana – Abby Palen 12, Sara Kreutztrager 6, Emma Lucas 13, Kylie Winfree 3. 2FG-10 3FG-2 FT-8.