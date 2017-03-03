GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers edge Montini in state semifinals

NORMAL -- Since the IHSA girls’ basketball state tournament started in 1977, there were 15 state championship teams that finished with an unbeaten season.

The Edwardsville Tigers are a victory away from making it No. 16.

The Tigers came back from a 14-2 first-quarter deficit to beat the Montini Broncos 37-35 in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday at Redbird Arena. They will play the Geneva Vikings (28-4) in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Geneva beat Fremd 34-33 in the semifinals on Friday.

EHS improved to 32-0 with the win over Montini. The Tigers are looking to become the first team to win a state title and finish unbeaten since Quincy Notre Dame did it in 2013, when it won the Class 3A title and finished 30-0.

Whitney Young was the last Class 4A state championship team to finish its season without a loss in 2012. The Chicago school was 34-0.

Edwardsville will make its second trip to the state finals. The Tigers lost to Whitney Young in the 2012 championship game.

“It’s a different group of kids, but it’s always special and to get an opportunity to play in the state championship game is something they’ll never forget,” said Lori Blade, who is in her 15th season as EHS coach. “It’s a great experience and not many kids get an opportunity to do that.”

Edwardsville had a balanced scoring attack in its win over the Broncos. Senior Makenzie Silvey and juniors Rachel Pranger and Myriah Noodel-Haywood each had nine points and junior Kate Martin finished with eight points.

Silvey gave the Tigers the lead for good with with 27 seconds left, when she nailed a jumper that gave Edwardsville a 36-35 lead.

Noodel-Haywood added a free throw with one second left to extend the lead to 37-35.

Silvey, who plans to play basketball at SIU Carbondale, said she’s thrilled that she’ll end her high school basketball career with a trip to the state championship game.

“It’s exciting to finally achieve our goal because back in August and September when we started our preseason workouts, we knew this was what we were working for,” the Edwardsville senior said. “The opportunity to do it is an amazing feeling.”

Martin hit the 1,000-point mark on Friday, making her one of four players on the team to accomplish that feat. The others are Silvey, senior Criste’on Waters and junior Rachel Pranger.

“It was amazing,” Martin said. “There’s no bigger feeling. People always keep telling us that is the best time of your life and there will be memories forever.”

Montini, which finished first in the Class 4A state poll, finished its season at 32-2. The Broncos are back in the state tournament after a one-year hiatus.

The school from the Chicago suburb of Lombard is playing its second year in Class 4A. It won Class 3A state titles from 2010-2012 and 2014.

The Broncos were four points shy from their season-low total of 31, which was set on Jan. 21 against Louisville (Ky.) Butler. Butler handed Montini its other loss of the season.

“The way they shoot 3s, it’s unbelievable,” Blade said. “I thought the second quarter was huge getting No. 13 (Kaylee Bambule) in foul trouble. She had to sit and then that’s when we kind of got on a run. We played pretty good defense, so we know it’s going to be low scoring with the way they play their zone. It slows it down a little bit because you have to work the ball and you have to be a little bit more patient. To hold them to 35, that’s a great job on these kids’ part.”

Edwardsville, which finished third in the state rankings, is looking to win its first state championship in its fifth trip to state

Montini stormed to a 14-2 lead after the first five minutes of the game. It led 18-7 after the first quarter.

“It was the first quarter that we didn’t want and that’s tough with a team like Montini,” Blade said. “Then, they settled down and got back in it and kept battling and battling and held their head up. They started to get down a little bit, but they pulled each other together and just hit some shots for us.”

The Broncos led 20-8 earlier in the second quarter before Edwardsville rallied to tie the game at 20-20 on a shot by Pranger with 1:08 left in the period.

The Broncos got a pair of free throws from Claudia Kunzer with two seconds left to take a 22-20 halftime lead.

Pranger gave Edwardsville its first lead of the game with 1:10 left in the third. Her jumper gave the Tigers a 27-26 lead.

Montini took a 35-34 lead with a basket by Illysse Pitts with 57 seconds left in the game. It was her only basket in the game.

Silvey scored her only basket in the second half with her jumper with 27 seconds left. She scored seven points in the first half.

Pitts had a chance to give Montini the lead with 13 seconds left, but her layup was no good.

The 37 points marked a season low for the Tigers.

Martin falls short at 3-point shootout: Martin was eliminated in the preliminary round of the Class 4A Three-Point Showdown on Thursday after hitting eight, coming up one trey short of making it to the final four. She was the lone Edwardsville representative in the contest.

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

EDWARDSVILLE 37, MONTINI 35

Montini 18 4 4 9 -- 35

Edwardsville 7 13 7 10 -- 37

Montini -- Asliyah Patty 4, Claudia Kunzer 11, Sam Mitchell 10, Illysse Pitts 2, Kaylee Bambule 8. 2FG-8 3FG-4 FT-7 PF-13.

Edwardsville -- Rachel Pranger 9, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 9, Criste’on Waters 2, Makenzie Silvey 9, Kate Martin 8. 2FG-10 3FG-3 FT-8 PF-14.