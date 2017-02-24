GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers edge Rock Island in sectional finals

NORMAL – Kate Martin qualified for state in the 3-point showdown next week.

Now, the Edwardsville junior is looking to help the Tigers’ girls basketball team go to state, too.

Edwardsville is one victory away from its first state trip in five years after beating the Rock Island Rocks 48-46 on Thursday in the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional championship game. The Tigers will play Benet Academy in a super-sectional game at 7 p.m. Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

“We're very excited to win any game,” Martin said. “We're just really happy and I'm so proud.”

The Tigers improved to 30-0 with the victory over the Rocks in a battle between two of the top-ranked teams in the state. Rock Island is ranked second and Edwardsville is No. 3.

“They (Rock Island) are going to be good next year,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “I'm so proud of this group and what they did because it's been a long time since we've been an underdog in the sectional and I love that role. These kids bought into it and I love them for it.”

The Rocks turned in one of their best seasons in program history, finishing 31-2 and winning their sixth straight Western Big Six Conference championship.

“What a great season they had,” Blade said. “They have some awesome players. Thad does a great job. Hat's off to them, but our kids held on to it long enough tonight.”

Rock Island lost to Edwardsville in sectionals for the third straight year.

“We're still proud of them,” Rock Island coach Thad Hoover said. “We just fought, fought and fought, but we came up short.”

The Tigers won their fourth straight sectional championship and their 12th in school history. They advanced to the sectional title game by beating Springfield 67-47 on Monday in a semifinal game at Collinsville High School.

Edwardsville won the Class 4A Collinsville Regional last week.

With Thursday's win, seniors Makenzie Silvey, Criste'on Waters and Jasmine Bishop will continue their high school basketball careers for at least another game.

Silvey, who plans to play at SIU Carbondale next year, finished with a team-high 18 points, nine in each half. With her team down 39-38, she nailed a 3-pointer with 2:02 left in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 41-39 lead. She also hit five free throws down the stretch.

“Her free throws and her 3-pointer really sparked something for us and that really got our team going,” Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger said.

Silvey was the only Edwardsville player in double figures. She scored six points in the first quarter.

“She's a gamer and I thought she had a great first quarter,” Blade said. “I'll put it (the ball) in her and Kate's hands anytime with the game is on the line."

Martin, who finished with eight points, said she's thrilled to be part of a sectional basketball championship team. Just four months ago, she and Pranger came up one win short of winning a sectional title in volleyball. The Tigers' volleyball team lost to Normal Community in the Class 4A Glenwood Sectional championship match.

“It feels amazing,” Martin said. “I can't describe it. It's just awesome and I'm glad to be with my teammates and coaches.”

About an hour before the game, Martin qualified for the Class 4A Three-Point Showdown on March 3 at Redbird Arena in Normal by finishing in a tie for first with Bradley-Bourbonnais' Kennedy Weigt with nine 3-pointers in the sectional championship round.

“It's just a sideshow,” Martin said. “I'm just glad I can make them.”

Martin will be the first Edwardsville player since Aaliyah Covington in 2014 to participate in the state 3-point shooting contest. The Edwardsville junior said she's glad to qualify for the event for the first time.

“That was fun,” she said. “I have never done this before.”

Now, Martin is setting her sights on helping the Tigers get past Benet Academy. Edwardsville lost to the Redwings in each of the last two years.

The Lisle school beat the Tigers 53-51 in last year's meeting.

“We've been here before and we knew how it turned out last year,” Martin said. “We're just going to work hard and do our thing. Hopefully we'll come out with good results.”

CLASS 4A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

(Championship Game)

EDWARDSVILLE 48, ROCK ISLAND 46

Rocks 10 7 12 17 — 46

Tigers 18 8 6 16 — 48

Rock Island -- Breanna Beal 20, Chrisyln Carr 22, Justice Wilson-Edell 4. 2FG-8 3FG-6 FT-12.

Edwardsville -- Quierra Love 2, Makenzie Silvey 18, Rachel Pranger 7, Kate Martin 8, Myriah Noodel-Haywood 6, Criste'on Waters 7. 2FG-13 3FG-2 FT-16.