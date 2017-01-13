GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers top Redbirds to go to 18-0

GODFREY -- Last fall, Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin were valuable players for the Edwardsville volleyball team, leading the Tigers to a 31-win season and finishing in the top two on the squad in kills and blocks.

This winter, the Edwardsville juniors have carried their success into the basketball court. After two months, Pranger and Martin are averaging in double figures and they’re helping the Tigers get off to an 18-0 start.

“They’re very valuable from their overall effort and their overall play because they can play many different positions and their chemistry together is really good,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said.

Pranger and Martin helped the Tigers cruise to an 82-29 win over the Alton Redbirds on Thursday by combining to score 38 points. Martin finished with a game-high 22 points and Pranger had 16.

Both Pranger and Martin are averaging 14 points per game, trailing Makenzie Silvey for the top scorer on the team. Silvey, who scored 21 on Thursday, leads the Tigers at 16 points per contest.

Martin scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with 17 in the first half. The 22 points marked a season high.

Pranger scored eight points in each half. She scored in double figures for the 13th time.

The Tigers scored 80 or more points for the third time this season.

“They’re very unselfish and played good team defense,” Blade said.

Edwardsville also improved to 8-0 in Southwestern Conference play. The Tigers won all eight games in double digits.

“I think they’re the best team in the state of Illinois,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said. “I think that if they play the way they’re capable of playing, they’ll have a state championship. A lot of things can happen in the postseason and they can have an off-night or whatever, but they have a good team. As inexperienced as we are, it’s hard to compete because of the experience and the quality players they’ve got.”

Alton lost its 12th straight game and dropped to 1-15 overall and 0-9 in Southwestern Conference play. The Redbirds beat Crossroads College Prep on Nov. 22 for their only victory.

Alton has six games and a tournament left in their regular season.

“There’s a lot of season left and there are a lot of things that get you ready for the postseason and next year that happens now,” Rickman said. “For those young players, it’s a critical time because they’re getting minutes and they’re getting experience.”

Edwardsville outrebounded Alton 29-14 and forced the Redbirds to make 20 turnovers.

“They do some many things well,” Rickman said. “When you got the size that they have and with Deija Carter being hurt and not able to play, it’s like the Smurfs going up against the giants.”

Ayonna Clanton led the Redbirds with nine points. She hit three of the team’s seven 3-pointers.

The Tigers stormed to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. They led 25-8 after the first quarter and 47-13 at halftime.

Alton is playing Francis Howell at the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout at AHS on Monday. The event was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, but was pushed to Monday because of potential inclement weather over the weekend.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Whitney Young 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the STL Shootout at Miller Career Academy.

“It supposed to be bad (over the weekend) and in my opinion, you don’t want to mess with ice,” Blade said. “We’ll go in and do the best we can. We’ll get together on Sunday and walk through and do some things. They have game film to watch. It’s not idea, but it is what it is.”

The Edwardsville coach she was happy that her team got play its game against Alton. It was originally scheduled to be played on Friday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader, but the girls’ game was pushed to Thursday due to concerns with the weather.

“I was glad that it did get pushed back to tonight so we can get it in and it doesn’t cram another weekend later on with three games, so it was good,” she said.

Edwardsville and Alton will square off again on Feb. 9.

Pranger and Martin helped the EHS volleyball team to a 31-7 season and capture Southwestern Conference and Class 4A regional championships last fall. Their volleyball season ended on Nov. 3 in the sectional finals.

Three weeks later, the juniors began their basketball season by scoring in double digits against Champaign Central in the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament and they have been solid ever since.