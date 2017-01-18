GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Warriors pull off season series sweep over Redbirds

GRANITE CITY -- The Granite City Warriors celebrated their first home win of the season on Tuesday.

They can thank Donyai Garrett for that.

The Granite City junior scored a season-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lift her team to a 46-40 win over the Alton Redbirds at GCHS’ Memorial Gymnasium. She also helped the Warriors snap a five-game losing streak and pull off a season series sweep over Alton.

“She’s strong and she’s physical,” Alton coach Bob Rickman said. “You’re used to her hurting you with the threes and getting outside shots, but she was able to post us up. It was something we weren’t able to adjust very well. We didn’t have the personnel to match up and take care of that.”

Granite City improved to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in Southwestern Conference play. The Warriors lost home games to Belleville West, Belleville East, Collinsville and O’Fallon before pulling off the win over the Redbirds on Tuesday.

“We needed a win,” Granite City coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said. “We felt like we haven’t had a taste of one for a while, so we’ll take it and move on to the next one.”

Garrett scored 16 of her points in the first half, including 11 in the first quarter. She’s the Warriors’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game.

“She took advantage of a little bit of a mismatch and she used it well,” Sykes-Rogers said. “She needed a confidence booster a little bit, so it’s nice to see her play well.”

Alton dropped to 1-17 overall and 0-10 in conference play. The Redbirds have lost 14 games in a row.

Granite City beat Alton 49-36 in the last meeting on Dec. 8 at AHS. The Warriors came back from a four-point, third-quarter deficit to pull off the win.

On Tuesday, Granite City stormed to a 13-0 lead and never trailed the rest of the way.

“We got off to a really good start and that’s the reason we won the game,” Sykes-Rogers said.

Alton, coming off a 47-27 loss to Francis Howell on Monday in the Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout, missed its first seven shots before Cri’Shonna Hickman scored with 1:20 left in the first quarter. The Redbirds made just four field goals in the first half.

“When you dig yourselves a too big of a hole at the first half, especially in the first quarter, we have too much to overcome,” Rickman said. “I told them if we play that way the first half, it’s a completely different game. The thing that hurt us all year is digging yourself into a hole and having a hard time getting out of it.”

The Warriors led 30-13 at halftime and 40-25 after the third quarter before Alton rallied with a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter and trimmed Granite City’s lead to 40-33.

The Warriors came back with a 6-0 run -- including a pair of buckets by Garrett -- to extend their lead to 46-33. The Redbirds ended the game with a 7-0 run.

“We got to realize that we can’t take quarters off because if you take quarters off, teams in this conference will beat you,” Sykes-Rogers said. “We need to make sure that we play a full four quarters and not just play three quarters and be happy.”

Granite City senior Addaya Moore finished with 10 points. She scored 20 in the last meeting against Alton.

The Warriors made 50 percent (20 of 40) of their shots.

“Outside of three-point range, they made 19 of 31 and we let them score too much in the paint and lot of that was Garrett,” Rickman said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have a good matchup to put against her because it opened up other things. They spread the floor out well and credit to them for finding something that worked and keep going to it.”

Hickman finished with 14 points, Ayonna Clanton had 12 and A’llurah Bowens added eight for the Redbirds, who lost to Granite City for the fourth straight time.

Alton travels to East St. Louis to play the Flyers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Redbirds lost to 40-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 1.

“They’re a tough team,” Rickman said. “They’re young and they’re a team that we can come out and beat. We got to play like we did tonight for 32 minutes and we’ll have a chance to compete with them.”

The Warriors will play Father McGivney at 11 a.m. Saturday in a first-round game of the Carrollton Tournament.

“It got some really good teams in it,” Sykes-Rogers said. “You have No. 1 ranked team in 3A and the No. 1 ranked team in 1A and a couple of other teams that are highly ranked, so it’s going to be a tough tournament and a tough go, but we’re going to see what we’re made of a little bit.”

GRANITE CITY 46, ALTON 40

Redbirds 2 11 12 15 -- 40

Warriors 18 12 10 6 -- 46

Alton -- Allurah Bowens 7, Kenya Burnett 6, Cri’Shonna Hickman 14, Ayonna Clanton 12. 2FG-8 3FG-6 FT-6.

Granite City -- Addaya Moore 10, Donyai Garrett 28, Maya Ware 6, TyKiaza Jones 2. 2FG-19 3FG-1 FT-5.