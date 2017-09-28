GIRLS' GOLF: EHS' Zeller wins Gary Bair Invitational title

EDWARDSVILLE – When Edwardsville senior Addasyn Zeller chipped in a birdie in the par-3, No. 4 hole at the Gary Bair Invitational on Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club, she got cheers from several people who were watching her.

That birdie gave Zeller a big boost of confidence for the rest of the tournament. She won the individual championship for the second year in a row after finishing with a 1-over-par 72 at the par-71 course. Zeller won the tournament by one stroke over O'Fallon's Alyssa McMinn, who won the Southwestern Conference tournament title two days before at the Orchards Golf Course in Belleville.

Zeller helped Edwardsville finish second in the 10-team tournament with a 327. O'Fallon, which won the SWC tournament title on Tuesday, had five golfers earn medals and placed first with a 314.

Also for the Tigers, junior Sydney Sahuri earned a medal after placing 12th with an 83. The top 12 finishers at the EHS tournament – named after the late Edwardsville girls golf coach who guided the Tigers to a state title in 2004 – earn medals.

Alton finished in a tie for fifth with another Edwardsville team – known as the Tigers – with a 363. Morgan Bemis had two pars and two birdies and shot an 87 and Paige Wittman had an 88 to lead the Redbirds, who were coming off a third-place finish at the SWC tournament.

Granite City placed 10th with 414. Megan Keel finished with four pars and shot a 95 to lead the Warriors.

For the Tigers squad, Ali Conway shot an 85 and Riley Burns earned a trophy for low freshman after shooting an 89.

Edwardsville and Granite City return to action at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Class AA O'Fallon Regional at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh. Last year, the Tigers finished second in regionals.

Alton will compete in the Class AA Mattoon Regional at Meadowview Golf Club at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Zeller finished with 6 birdies and 7 pars. She shot four of her birdies in the front nine and finished with a par 35.

The Edwardsville senior fired five pars and two birdies in the back nine for a 37.

Last year, Zeller shot a 73 to earn medalist honors at the Bair tournament for the first time.

Sahuri, the Tigers' No. 4 golfer, finished with four pars and shot a birdie in the par-3, No. 11 hole. She finished with a 90 a year ago.

Paige Hamel finished with an 85 and Meara Schaefer had an 87 to complete the scoring for Edwardsville.

Massac County, located in Metropolis, finished third with a 331 to earn a trophy. Nashville came in fourth with a 343. Another O'Fallon team finished seventh with 364, Collinsville was eighth with a 369 and Belleville East placed ninth with a 379.

After the tournament, Zeller, Hamel, Conway, and other seniors such as Elizabeth Gaumer, Robyn Herndon, Mary Arth, Carlie Van Patten and Alexis Cummings were honored. They competed at Oak Brook Golf Club for the final time on Thursday.

× Addasyn Zeller birdie 9 28 17 Edwardsville's Addasyn Zeller chipped in a birdie at the No. 4 hole at the Gary Bair Invitational on Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club. It was the first of six birdies for Zeller.

× Addasyn Zeller 9 28 17 Edwardsville senior Addasyn Zeller discusses her first-place finish at the Gary Bair Invitational on Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club. She finished with a 1-over-72 to win the tournament for the second year in a row.

× Carey Cappel 9 28 17 Alton girls golf coach Carey Cappel discusses her team's performance at the Gary Bair Invitational on Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club.