HOCKEY: Mermis headed to NHL's Arizona Coyotes

Dakota Mermis is now a National Hockey League player.

The Alton native is headed to the Arizona Coyotes after playing seven games for their American Hockey League affiliate this season. The 23-year-old Mermis will join goaltender Louis Dominique at the Phoenix-based NHL franchise, which has a home game against the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Gila River Arena in suburban Glendale.

Mermis left Alton High after his sophomore year to train at the U.S. Hockey National Development Program in his junior year and attended high school in Ann Arbor, Mich. He played junior hockey at Green Bay, Wisc., and attended high school there in his senior year.

Mermis signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes in '15 after going undrafted in the NHL Draft. Prior to that, he played three years with the Ontario Hockey League.

Mermis played 137 career AHL games with Tucson and Springfield (Mass.).