ICE HOCKEY: Area players set for MVCHA all-star game

The Edwardsville Tigers are enjoying another solid season in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.

Going into tonight’s game with Freeburg/Waterloo, the Tigers are 14-3-2 and are in first place in the MVCHA standings with 30 points. They're also looking to win their sixth straight league championship.

The MVCHA awarded Edwardsville for its successful season by selecting seven Tigers to play in the Class 2A All-Star Game, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 31 at East Alton Ice Arena.

Seniors Jacob Foley, junior Jordan Crow, sophomore goaltender Dylan Twardy and freshmen Sam Gibbons, Colin Salter, Will Schuster and Mark Tucker will represent Edwardsville on the 2A Red all-star team. Tigers’ coach Jason Walker was selected as the head coach of the squad.

Bethalto has eight representatives and all of them will join Edwardsville’s all-stars in the 2A Red team. They are seniors Brenden Bollini, Jayden Kahl, Konnar Loewen, Anthony Russo, Joseph Watson and Jacoby Robinson, junior goaltender Kyle Wesolowski and freshman Nolan Kahl. Eagles’ head coach Derek Kahl is an assistant.

The Class 1A All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 30 at East Alton Ice Arena. The Granite City Warriors will have seven players participate in that contest and their head coach, Danny Greene, was selected as head coach of the 1A Red team.

Seniors Riley Brown, Brenden Colvin and Brylie Hassard, junior goaltender Grant Jackson, sophomore Isiah Hensley and Alec Marshall and freshmen Cameron Rubenacker and Sam Wielgus will represent the Warriors at the 1A all-star game.

Alton has four representatives in the 1A game -- seniors Tanner St. Peters, Mark Vitali and Bryce Simon and junior goalie Caleb Currie. They will play for 1A Red. Redbirds’ head coach Steven Campbell will work as an assistant.

East Alton-Wood River has five players -- senior Nolan Royse and Jacob Vassos, sophomores Ethan Fillop and Kaleb Harrop and freshman Isaac Lewis. They will play for the 1A Blue team. Head coach Phil Kaylor is the squad’s assistant.

All-star selections were based on the team’s standings by early January. The league is divided into two divisions -- 1A and 2A. The top six teams will play in 2A and the bottom six teams play in 1A.

Edwardsville and Bethalto are in the 2A division and Granite City, Alton and EA-WR are in 1A.

Currently, the Tigers are in first place in 2A by one points over Columbia with two regular season games remaining. Bethalto is in sixth in 2A at 10-8-2 and 22 points.

Granite City is in second in 1A at 6-10-3 and 15 points and plays EA-WR at 8:40 tonight at Granite City Ice Rink. Alton is tied for fourth with Highland at 4-13-3 and 11 points and the Oilers are in sixth at 1-18.