ICE HOCKEY: Cadets eliminate Tigers in Challenge Cup semis

CHESTERFIELD – For more than 20 years, Hardee's Ice Plex has been a popular destination for hockey enthusiasts in the St. Louis area.

Since it opened in 1995, Hardee's Ice Plex became the largest ice skating facility in Missouri with two professional size arenas and one Olympic size arena, and it is the home to several local high school hockey teams and the St. Louis AAA Blues.

But by the end of March, the Chesterfield facility will be closing and will turn into a pro golf center.

“It's a good atmosphere and has a lot of people,” Edwardsville senior Lucas Tucker said.

Hardee's Ice Plex became the final stop in the Tigers' first season in the Mid-States Hockey League on Saturday as they were eliminated by the CBC Cadets in the Challenge Cup semifinals. CBC beat Edwardsville 6-1 in game two to win the best of three series 2 games to none and advances to the Challenge Cup championship game at 8 p.m. March 8 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The Tigers ended their season at 20-8-1. They played their last four games at Hardee's.

“It's hard realizing that this is my last league game as a high school player,” Tucker said.

The Tigers advanced to the semifinals by coming from behind to beat Marquette (Mo.) 2 games to 1 in the quarterfinals last week.

Edwardsville needed to win two games on Saturday – a 45-minute regulation game and a 10-minute mini game to earn a trip to Scottrade Center.

But the Cadets ended those plans by storming to a 3-0 lead after the first period. They scored a goal in the second and two more in the third.

“We wanted to go all the way,” Edwardsville junior Stanley Lucas said. “We wanted to go to Scottrade and that was the main goal. No one really believed in us and have respect for us. We wanted to show them that they were wrong.”

CBC, the No. 2 seed, defeated the Tigers for the third time this season. The Cadets beat Edwardsville 4-2 in the first game on Thursday at Hardee's.

Three weeks ago, Edwardsville beat the Cadets 6-1 in a preliminary round game at Affton Ice Rink en route to a trip to the quarterfinals.

With the win on Saturday, the Cadets will play in the Mid-States championship game for the 17th straight year.

“They outplayed us,” Tucker said. “They beat us in our zone and we couldn't respond.”

The Tigers joined the Mid-States league this winter. Their team was comprised of mostly players who helped Edwardsville win its fifth straight MVCHA title last winter.

“It was a blast,” Lucas said. “It was way more fun than playing in the previous league and it was a big step up than what we were used to playing.”

After splitting its first four games, Edwardsville went on an eight-game winning streak. The Tigers finished their regular season at 15-5-1 to qualify for the Challenge Cup, which is the top tier of the Mid-States playoffs.

Edwardsville went 3-0 in preliminary round play to advance to the quarterfinals.

CBC's win ended the high school hockey careers of 14 Edwardsville seniors.

“The young guys have to step up,” Tucker said. “We've got some really good freshmen and sophomores who will get a chance to play next year. Hopefully, they can take some of the roles.”

Tucker scored the Tigers' lone goal with 7:56 left in the second period to cut CBC's lead to 3-1. Tyler Schaeffer, who became the program's all-time scoring leader earlier this season, got the assist.

Bud Winter scored a hat trick for the Cadets, scoring two goals in the first and one in the second.

“He's one of the best players in the league and one of the best players in the St. Louis area,” EHS coach Jason Walker said. “He stepped up in a big game tonight.”

Clayton Dawe, Will Baginski and Drake Nickolaison each scored a goal for CBC, which outshot Edwardsville 40-17.

Winter scored his first goal with 10:11 left in the first period to give the Cadets a 1-0 lead. EHS senior Trevor Henson committed a cross-checking penalty after the goal and CBC took advantage of it, getting a power-play goal from Dawe with 9:39 to go to increase its lead to 2-0.

Winter scored again with 7:24 left in the period to boost the lead to 3-0.

“You have to give them credit,” Walker said. “They came out hard and made us pay for a couple of mistakes. We took the penalty after the first goal and we couldn't kill the penalty off. All of the sudden, it's 2-0 and they later added another one there. We were trying to climb out of a hole by taking some chances and switching things up, but we couldn't climb out of it.”