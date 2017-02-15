ICE HOCKEY: Freeburg-Waterloo ends Tigers' season

GRANITE CITY -- The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs won 4-1 over the Edwardsville Tigers Tuesday night at Granite City Ice Rink in the third and final game of a three-game MVCHA 2A semifinal series.

With the win, the Bulldogs now have a playoff record of 4-1. They will go on to face O'Fallon in the 2A finals.

The Tigers, meanwhile, had their season ended after dropping two straight games after winning the first game of the series. They finished the playoffs 1-2 after getting a bye in the first round.

Raging Bulldogs' head coach Nick Dreyer attributed the success of his team to how they matched up against the Tigers.

"They had 6 losses all year, and 4 of them were to us," Dreyer said. "Hockey is a real a matchup-oriented sport, and for whatever reason, we just matched up well with them, we did all night. The first game they got us when we were shorthanded but I give them all the credit in the world, they are a great organization, the kind of organization we strive to be."

Freeburg-Waterloo jumped out to an early lead, netting two goals a little after the halfway mark of the first period. Forward Adam Phelps got things started with a beautiful end to end goal, starting with the puck along the boards in his own end and beating three Tiger players en route to the Edwardsville goal, where he was able to fake out goalie Dylan Twardy for the first tally of the game.

Two minutes later, Freeburg-Waterloo defenseman Jack Lugge fired a puck from the point through traffic that found its way to the back of the net to make it 2-0.

The Raging Bulldogs then started the third period with an early goal, as Twardy had trouble corralling a routine rebound off a Phelps shot, and forward Dylan Gauch jumped on the loose rebound and slid it short side to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 at 13:00 of the second period.

Bulldogs captain Scott Nanney then capped things off with an end-to-end goal later in the period to put his team up 4-0.

Edwardsville head coach Jason Walker, visibly devastated by the loss, credited Freeburg-Waterloo's seniors, whom he said played with purpose.

"Give them credit, they worked their tails off. They have 7 or 8 seniors down there that really wanted to keep things going," Walker said. "We didn't have much time with the puck and they forced us to make mistakes. We have a young team, the majority are sophomores and freshmen, so we have to take this as a learning experience and hopefully it's enough to motivate us to be better."

Edwardsville showed signs of dominance at different points throughout the game, but was never able to string together enough to put a dent in the Raging Bulldogs' lead.

Raging Bulldogs' goalie Peyton Hamilton was solid between the pipes throughout the game, allowing only one goal on 24 shots.

Hamilton said after the game he was just trying to remain focused throughout, and the four goal cushion definitely helped the matter.

"My main point was trying to focus on the next shot, not try to worry about what is going to happen in the next 5 minutes or the next period," Hamilton said. "Having a 4-0 lead was important. It's nice to know that you can let one up and then let another one up and still have a 2 goal advantage."

The Tigers' only goal on the night came on the power play, after a late 3rd period scramble in front of Hamilton. A loose puck slid out to forward Mark Tucker who flipped it over Hamilton as he was reaching out for it on his stomach in desperation.

Walker said it all came down to consistency, which the Tigers did not have much of Tuesday.

"We just didn't have it tonight, no explaining it, just one of those nights where it looked like we were skating in sand," Walker said. "We had our moments, and that is one of the things that has killed us all year, was consistency — we just weren't consistent."

As for the Raging Bulldogs, Dreyer said his seniors showed great poise, and they will need to continue to do so vs. O'Fallon in the next round.

"I've got a group of eight seniors and we have not played a playoff series as an organization that has not gone to a game three, so our guys are battle tested. They've been there. We are not putting them in any scenario that they haven't been in already," Dreyer said. "So I cannot say enough, especially about our senior group — how hard they work, and everything I ask them to do, they do. O'Fallon is a very good team, they are very deep, so we have to be ready to go Thursday night."

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs will play game one of the 2A finals against O'Fallon at 7:15 p.m. Thursday inside East Alton Ice Arena.