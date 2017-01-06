ICE HOCKEY: Tigers bring home a win on senior night

EAST ALTON - The Edwardsville Tigers couldn't have asked for a better result on senior night.

With all of their home fans in the stands and 13 seniors on the ice, The Edwardsville Tigers blasted the Oakville Tigers 7-0 in Mid States Club Hockey Association play on Thursday. Goalie Matthew Griffin posted the shutout, stopping 22 shots.

The win places the Tigers at 8-3-1 for the season, good enough for 3rd place in the Municipal Division.

This is the Tigers' first season playing in the Mid States League, which is a step up in competition from the local MVCHA league, where they have played since 1995. Tigers forward Tyler Schaeffer currently ranks ninth overall in points in the MSCHA with 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points.

To have this kind of win at home was special for Edwardsville, who plays the majority of their games across the river, often having to travel long distances and play in front of other schools' crowds.

"It's a great feeling to have everyone come out for us, because usually this isn't our crowd when we play in St. Louis, so it is a great feeling to have all our fans come out and supporting us," senior Rory Margheria said after the game. "It gave us an extra boost tonight, for sure."

The game was a lot closer than the score indicates, as at various points throughout the game Oakville was outshooting the Edwardsville.

"I think that is a strength of our team that we haven't seen in the last couple games - just the ability to really make the other team pay for their mistakes and bury our scoring chances and tonight we got back to that," Edwardsville coach Jason Walker said.

Oakville paid early and often on Thursday night, with 3 goals against in the first period.

Schaeffer started things off at 11:23 of the first by taking a spectacular cross-ice pass from captain Carson Lewis and skating in all alone on Oakville Goalie Kyle Wedbush, dekeing the goalie out before slipping a backhand past him for the goal.

Edwardsville forward Stanley Lucas followed up with the second goal with 3:33 remaining in the first period, winning a battle for the puck at the blue line before charging in on Wedbush and roofing a backhand over his shoulder.

Edwardsville would sneak one more goal in before the end of the period, as Schaffer and Forward Lucas Tucker took advantage of a bad turnover by Oakville in the neutral zone and skated in to Oakville's end 2 on 1, executing a nice give and go that was finished off by Schaffer for his 14th goal of the season.

Oakville coach Tyler Sollberger said after the game that while his team was ready for Edwardsville and played a strong 3 periods, Edwardsville did a good job of exposing their mistakes.

"This is the fourth time we've played Edwardsville, we knew what they were going to throw at us," Sollberger said. "We know they are a hard working team, they didn't do anything that we didn't expect, we've been having trouble scoring goals and we tried a couple different things like having the defence join the rush a little bit and we gave up some odd man rushes that cost us some goals early on."

Oakville outshot the Tigers in the first period 9-7 and only fell two shots short of Edwardsville in the final shot tally (24-22).

The Edwardsville goals kept coming in the second and third periods. Right off the bat in the second, Tucker fired a puck along the boards behind the Oakville net to Schaeffer, who fed Lewis in the slot for the goal.

That goal would mark the end of the night for Wedbush, who ended the night letting up 4 goals on 9 shots.

The Tigers weren't about to stop there though, as Oakville backup goalie Christopher Chase got much of the same treatment.

Edwardsville's fifth tally came when Ssenior Trevor Henson floated a long pass from deep in his own zone to a rushing Schaffer, who cut to the net and whistled a low shot that rebounded out to Lewis, who buried the puck in the net.

Henson would add another goal on a breakaway before the end of the period, and John Paul Krekovich would finish things off in the third with a goal off a one on one rush, beating the defenseman and slipping the puck under the pads of Chase.

Krekovich said after the game that although the Tigers are new to the Mid-States Leauge, games like the one on Thursday night are enough to make them believe they can play at the same level as anyone in Mid-States competition.

"This group has won 3 (MVCHA) championships since I have been here, it shows how deep our class is, and winning in this league is what we are really going for, we are all in for it," Kreckovich said.

Edwardsville's next game will be against Lindbergh at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Ice Rink in south St. Louis County.