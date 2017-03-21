LOCAL ROUNDUP: Alton baseball remains perfect on the season

The Alton Redbirds remained undefeated on Monday at home, beating the visiting Jersey Panthers 8-4 in nonconference action.

Alton improved to 4-0, while Jersey dipped to 1-2 with the loss.

The Birds struck early, scoring 3 times in the bottom of the 1st inning thanks to a 2-run single by sophomore shortstop Robbie Taul. Steven Nguyen provided the other big base knock in the game, slapping a bases clearing 3-run double in the 3rd inning.

Alton scored 3 times in the 1st, 4 times in the 3rd and once in the 4th. The Panthers’ scoring came on 1 run in the 3rd and 3 in the 6th.

Nguyen picked up the victory on the hill, tossing 2.2 innings as the starter. Alex Gates and Tyler Moxey pitched in relief.

Charlie Erler paced the offense with a 3-hit afternoon, while Nguyen and Mike Hampton each contributed 2 hits in the win.

The Redbirds are back in action at 4:30 p.m. today playing host to the St. Louis Patriots.

OTHER AREA BASEBALL SCORES

Valmeyer 12, EA-WR 2

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 12, Gillespie 9

Alton 10, Quincy 6

Roxana 9, Calhoun 8

Collinsville 1, Civic Memorial 0

Red Bud 4, Granite City 2 (9 inn.)

Dupo 18, Metro East Lutheran 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Litchfield 3, Roxana 2

Hillsboro 7, Metro East Lutheran 0

Mater Dei 7, Father McGivney 0