LOCAL ROUNDUP: CM girls kickers end regular season with win over Jersey

The Civic Memorial girls soccer team ended its regular season on a high note Wednesday, beating the Jersey Panthers 4-1 at Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles improved to 9-9 overall and 3-7 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. CM has won six of its last seven matches.

Now, the Eagles will look to climb over the .500 mark at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when they play Highland in a Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional semifinal match. The Bethalto school lost to Highland twice this season.

Cassie Hall scored a pair of goals and Morgan Wilson and Mia Dougherty each scored a goal for CM, which beat Jersey for the second time this season. Hall has a team-high 23 goals, Wilson has 18 and Dougherty scored her first goal of the season.

The Eagles were 3-3 on March 31 after beating Parkway North in the Parkway College Showcase before losing five matches in a row. CM beat Jersey 5-2 on April 17 to start a five-match winning streak that ended with a 3-0 loss to Highland on May 2.

The Eagles got back on the winning track with the win over Jersey on Wednesday. They also gave a nice sendoff to four seniors – Kaity Kappler, Gwen Lewis, Samantha Mann and Dani Stockton. All four of them were honored in Wednesday's match.

GIRLS SOCCER

Breese Central 2, Father McGivney 1

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Triad 2

Marquette 17, Mount Olive 3

EA-WR 11, Litchfield 3

SOFTBALL

EA-WR 1, Litchfield 0

Belleville East 1, Marquette 0

Triad 7, Civic Memorial 1

GIRLS TRACK

CLASS 2A SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST SECTIONAL – The Civic Memorial, EA-WR and Roxana girls track seasons came to an end on Wednesday at the Class 2A Springfield Southeast Sectional as no athletes qualified for state.

CM finished in a tie for 13th with Lincoln with three points. Senior Allie Troeckler, who plans to play basketball at SIUE next year, scored all of the Eagles' points, placing fifth in the shot put in 33-0.5 and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.68 seconds.

EA-WR finished 15th with one point. Carissa Gilreath finished sixth in the long jump in 15-6 to score the Oilers' only point.

Roxana finished with zero points. Jenna Rudd turned in the Shells' top finish in sectionals, placing eighth in the discus.