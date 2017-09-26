LOCAL ROUNDUP: EA-WR kickers top Greenville at GCS Ballpark

Jake Erslon, Jared Liley and Ethan Moore each scored a goal to lead the East Alton-Wood River Oilers past the Greenville Comets 3-1 on Monday at GCS Ballpark.

EA-WR improved to 6-9 with six regular season matches remaining. The Oilers will play Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

EA-WR also has Carlinville (Sept. 28), Roxana (Sept. 30), Civic Memorial (Oct. 2), Marquette Catholic (Oct. 4) and Gillespie (Oct. 5) left in its regular season schedule. It will play Father McGivney at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Class 1A Marquette Regional semifinals at Gordon Moore Park.

The Oilers snapped a two-match losing streak with the win over Greenville at the Sauget ballpark, which is the home of the Gateway Grizzlies. EA-WR also had two wins apiece over Metro East Lutheran and Litchfield and a victory over Carlinville. Last year, the Oilers finished 12-10.

Moore is the Oilers' leading scorer with 16 goals. Liley has seven goals and seven assists and Erslon has seven assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 9, Collinsville 0

Marquette Catholic 6, Civic Memorial 3

Highland 8, Roxana 1

Waterloo 9, EA-WR 0

CROSS COUNTRY

GEORGE HAVENS INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville picked up a sweep at the George Havens Invitational on Monday at Principia College, winning both boys and girls divisions.

The Tigers won the boys meet with 27 points and the girls race with 23.

EHS' Elise Krone won the girls race with a 19:30. She was one of seven Tigers in the top 10.

Edwardsville had five runners in the top 10, led by Holden Potter with a second-place finish at 17:05.

Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey placed seventh with a 21:27 in the girls race to earn her fifth medal of the season.

Civic Memorial placed fourth in the boys race with 93 points and fifth in the girls division with 124. Cohl Callies finished 12th with an 18:07 in the boys race to lead the Eagles. Zoey Lewis was CM's top finishers in the girls race, placing 14th with a 22:57.

Alton placed sixth with 172 points in the girls meet and 236 points in the boys race.

BOYS GOLF

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – The Roxana Shells finished fourth with a 360 at the South Central Conference Tournament on Monday at Indian Springs Golf Course.

The Shells had a pair of golfers earning all-conference honors – Matt Marcuzzo and Scott Anderson. Marcuzzo finished in a tie for sixth with an 80 and Anderson placed ninth with an 82.

Hillsboro won the tournament with a 303. Alex Eickhoff of Hillsboro and Vandalia's Scott Schulman shared medalist honors with a 73.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Triad def. Granite City 25-14, 25-13

FIELD HOCKEY

Villa Duchesne 4, Edwardsville 1