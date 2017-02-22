LOCAL ROUNDUP: Explorers beat Sparta, advance to regional title game

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, SPARTA 23 -- The Explorers are a step away from winning the second straight regional championship.

Marquette advanced to the Class 2A Gibault Regional title game at 7 p.m. Friday against either Gibault or Red Bud after beating the Bulldogs in a semifinal game on Tuesday.

The Explorers improved to 27-3. They also beat Sparta for the second time this season. The Alton school won 53-17 in the last meeting on Jan. 20 at the Sparta Tournament.

Isaiah Ervin scored 16 points to lead Marquette, which won its sixth straight game.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 77, MOUNT OLIVE 71 -- For the second time in less than a week, the Knights pulled off a win over the Wildcats.

This time, MELHS put an end to Mount Olive’s season.

The Knights advanced to the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday against either Bunker Hill or Madison with the victory over the Wildcats in a semifinal game. Bunker Hill and Madison will square off in the other semifinal game at 7 tonight.

The second meeting was much closer than the last meeting on Feb. 17, when MELHS cruised to an 85-48 win over Mount Olive.

The Knights trailed 18-14 after the first quarter before coming from behind to win. They have won 13 of their last 15 games and improved to 17-13.

MELHS got strong effort from its senior class. JJ Schwarz scored 32 points, Braden Woolsey had 16 and Noah Coddington added 15.

EDWARDSVILLE 82, O’FALLON 64 -- The Tigers had five players in double figures in their victory over the Panthers on Tuesday in their first game as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A.

Edwardsville improved to 25-1 overall and 12-1 in Southwestern Conference play and has clinched at least a share of the conference crown. The Tigers can clinch the league title outright with a win at Belleville East on Friday.

EHS is ranked No. 1 in the state poll for the first time under coach Mike Waldo.

Mark Smith scored 22 points, Oliver Stephen finished with 15, Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier each had 13 and A.J. Epenesa added 10 to lead the Tigers, who won their 21st straight game and completed the season sweep over O’Fallon.

BELLEVILLE WEST 52, ALTON 41 -- Donovan Clay scored 13 points and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. added 12 in the Redbirds’ home loss to the Maroons on Tuesday.

Alton dropped to 13-11 overall and 6-7 in Southwestern Conference play with one regular season game remaining. The Redbirds play O’Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home in their regular season finale.

Belleville West completed the season series sweep over Alton after outscoring the Redbirds 20-5 in the fourth quarter. The Maroons, who won 71-46 in the last meeting on Jan. 6, were trailing 36-32 going into the final quarter.

WRESTLING

LOCKPORT 40, EDWARDSVILLE 19 -- The Tigers’ wrestling season came to an end on Tuesday with a loss to Lockport in the Class 3A dual team sectional match at Mahomet-Seymour.

Edwardsville led 15-10 before Lockport rallied to advance to the state tournament at Bloomington on Saturday. The Tigers got wins from three of their state individual qualifiers -- Luke Odom, Noah Surtin and Rafael Roman.

The match began with Odom getting a win at 113. Surtin got a pin at 120 to give EHS a 9-0 lead. Roman gave the Tigers a 15-10 lead with a victory at 145 before Lockport came back with seven straight wins to beat EHS for the second time this season. The Porters won 62-3 in the last meeting on Dec. 3 at the Ron Sauer Duals at Fox High School.

Ben Schlueter (132) and Ben Lunn (106) also got wins for Edwardsville, which finished 23-4.

The Tigers advanced to dual team sectionals by winning the Class 3A Granite City Regional on Feb. 4.