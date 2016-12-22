BOYS' BASKETBALL: Explorers drop to Breese Central on the road

BREESE CENTRAL 57, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32 -- The Explorers had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Cougars on Wednesday on the road.

Marquette will take an 8-2 record into the Freeburg/Columbia Christmas Tournament next week. Civic Memorial handed the Alton school its other loss this season.

Sammy Green, a transfer from Edwardsville, led Marquette with 13 points. He was the only player on the team in double figures.

The 32 points marked a season low for the Explorers. The 57 points allowed tied a season high that was previously set in their loss to CM on Nov. 29.

The Explorers started their season last month with a championship at the Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic at Metro East Lutheran High. They finished with a 4-0 mark.

Marquette bounced back from the loss to CM with another four-game winning streak, three of them were on the road.

The Explorers will play Lebanon at noon Monday in their first game of the Freeburg/Columbia tournament. They also play CM and Freeburg on Tuesday and Dupo on Wednesday.