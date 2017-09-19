LOCAL ROUNDUP: Griffins top Eagles in lightning-shortened match

Lightning may have shortened the boys soccer match at the Bethalto Sports Complex Monday, but it couldn’t dampen the day for the Father McGivney Griffins.

The Griffins defeated the Civic Memorial Eagles 2-0 in a match that was called with 27:06 to go in the second half.

With the win Father McGivney climbed to .500 at 7-7, while CM slipped to 5-9 with the loss.

It took the Griffins into the final minute of the first half to break a scoreless stalemate on Monday. With just 14.3 seconds remaining in the opening half, Matthew Gierer grabbed a loose ball off of a deflection by an Eagle defender and hammered it into the upper right corner of the net past CM goalie Hudson Brown from about 20 yards out.

Andrew Nwacha notched the second and final goal for Father McGivney in the 44th minute. Nwacha was out in front of the Eagle goal and took a ball that wasn’t cleared and drilled it into the back of the net.

That proved to be plenty as lightning finally sent the contest into a 30 minute delay in the 53rd minute. As lightning continued to encompass the Bethalto Sports Complex, it was decided to call the game.

The Griffins outshot the Eagles 4-2 in the game, while CM won on corners 2-1. The Eagles earned one yellow card in the game, bringing their season total to five.

CM had the first shot on goal for the game early in the first half when Kameron Denney booted a free kick on goal, but was corralled by Father McGivney goalie Jackson Podshadley.

The Eagles are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Riverbend rival Roxana. CM defeated the Shells 6-0 in the opening game of the season on Aug. 21.

The Griffins return to the pitch at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against East Alton-Wood River at the Wood River Soccer Park.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton 4, Roxana 1

Alton 4, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

Alton 3, Triad 2

Marquette Catholic 7, Hillsboro 2

Triad 3, Roxana 2

Althoff 6, Granite City 3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton def.. Southwestern 25-18, 25-22

Metro East Lutheran def. Litchfield 25-23, 25-14

Staunton def. EA-WR 25-15, 25-11

Mater Dei def. Marquette Catholic 25-7, 25-8

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette 5, St. Pius (Mo.) 1

EA-WR 3, Metro East Lutheran 0

Jersey 5, Roxana 0

GIRLS GOLF

Alton 185, Collinsville 205

O'Fallon 162, Edwardsville 172

BOYS GOLF

O'Fallon 156, Alton 177

Hillsboro 157, Marquette 159, Vandalia 187

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 8, Parkway South 0