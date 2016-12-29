LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette boys advance to finals in Freeburg

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 78, DUPO 48 -- The Explorers will be playing for another tournament championship on Thursday.

Marquette advanced to the championship game of the Freeburg/Columbia Holiday Tournament after beating the Tigers on Wednesday, finishing with a 4-0 record in pool play.

The Explorers improved to 12-2 and will play Columbia at 7 tonight in the title game.

A month ago, Marquette started its season with a Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tournament championship at Metro East Lutheran High.

Besides Dupo, the Alton school also defeated Civic Memorial, Freeburg and Lebanon in pool play of the 10-team Freeburg/Columbia tournament.

The 78 points against the Tigers marked a season high for the Explorers, surpassing their previous mark of 77 that was set against Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the first game of the MELHS tournament on Nov. 22.

ALTON 62, ADDISON TRAIL 44 -- The Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Centralia Tournament with a win over the Blazers in a first-round game on Wednesday.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. scored 18 points to lead Alton, which improved to 6-2 and will play Champaign Central in the quarters at 2 p.m. today.

Maurice Edwards returned on Wednesday after missing three games due to eligibility issues. He finished with seven points and six assists.

ROXANA 69, DUQUOIN 47; WESCLIN 52, ROXANA 43 -- The Shells finished sixth with a 2-2 record in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic at Pinckneyville.

Roxana split a pair of games on Wednesday, beating DuQuoin in the Silver Pool semifinals, then losing to Wesclin in the sixth-place game.

Zach Golenor scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Zack Haas had 20 points and Cody McMillen finished with 16 against DuQuoin. Golenor had 14 points and McMillen added 11 in the loss to Wescllin.

The Shells are 7-7 and will return to action on Jan. 6 against Greenville at home.

QUINCY 63, GRANITE CITY 44 -- Freshman Freddy Edwards scored 11 points to lead the Warriors in their loss to the Blue Devils on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville.

Granite City trailed 20-11 after the first quarter and 38-17 at halftime. The team trailed by as many as 31 points in the third quarter.

Edwards was the only Granite City player in double figures. He went 4 for 4 from the floor.

The Warriors dropped to 0-10 and will play Hazelwood East in a consolation quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. today. Hazelwood East lost to Althoff 82-58 in a first-round game on Wednesday.

If Granite City beats Hazelwood East, it will play another game at 8 tonight. If it loses, it will play at 9:30 tonight.

VANDALIA 85, FATHER MCGIVNEY 40 -- Dan Jones finished with 17 points and Alex Loeffler had 15 to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Vandals in the fifth-place semifinals of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

Father McGivney dropped to 0-12 and will play Ramsey at 3;30 today in the seventh-place game of the eight-team tournament. It lost four games in the Vandalia tournament.

Jones hit three 3-pointers and Loeffler was 7 for 11 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Griffins were outrebounded 28-18 and committed 17 turnovers against Vandalia.

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 78, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 47 -- The Knights dropped their eighth straight game after falling to the Cyclones in the Mater Dei Tournament.

Noah Coddington and Damonte Bean each scored seven points to lead MELHS, which is 4-9 overall and 0-3 in the Mater Dei tournament.

The Knights wrap up their pool play at noon today against host Mater Dei.

HILLSBORO 48, EA-WR 33 -- The Oilers are 0-3 in the Carlinville Tournament after losing to the Hiltoppers on Wednesday.

Jake Roustio and Hunter Hall each had nine points for the EA-WR, which dropped to 2-8 and will play Litchfield at 1:30 p.m. today in the seventh-place game.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 43, DUCHESNE 33 -- Addaya Moore scored 16 points and Donyai Garrett finished with 12 to lift the Warriors to a win over the host Pioneers on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Duchesne Tournament.

Granite City will play the Father Tolton Trail Blazers at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the championship game, Father Tolton defeated Battle in the other semifinal game on Wednesday. Both schools are from Columbia, Mo.

The Warriors, the No. 2 seed, improved to 4-4. They started tournament play on Wednesday with a win over McCluer in the first round.

EDWARDSVILLE 73, METEA VALLEY 26 -- The Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Oswego East Holiday Classic with a win over Metea Valley in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Edwardsville improved to 11-0 and will play Queen of Peace at 2:30 today in the semifinals.

Makenzie Silvey scored a season-high 26 points, Criste’on Waters had 14 points and nine rebounds, Kate Martin added 13 points and Rachel Pranger finished with seven points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 46, EA-WR 22 -- The Oilers dropped to 0-3 in the Carlinville Tournament after losing to the Tigers in their final game of pool play on Wednesday.

Carly Campbell scored nine points to lead EA-WR, which dropped to 2-12 and will play Staunton in the seventh-place game at noon today.

HICKMAN 69, ALTON 16 -- The Redbirds finished with their lowest offensive output of the season in their loss to Hickman in the first round of the State Farm Holiday Invitational on Wednesday in Jefferson City, Mo.

Rayn Tally and Kenya Burnett each scored four points to lead Alton, which dropped to 1-10 and will play Helias in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m. today.