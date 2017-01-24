LOCAL ROUNDUP: Marquette girls beat Routt in Carrollton Tournament

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 54, ROUTT CATHOLIC 49 — Lauren Fischer and Madi Connors each scored 11 points to lift the Explorers to a victory over the Rockets in a second-round consolation game of the Carrollton Tournament on Monday.

McKenzie Jones added 11 rebounds for Marquette, which improved to 11-10 and will play either Metro East Lutheran or North Greene at 5 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals. MELHS and North Greene will square off at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a second-round consolation game.

The Explorers trailed 37-31 after the third quarter before outscoring Routt, located in Jacksonville, 20-8 in the fourth quarter. Connors scored seven of her points in the final period.

Marquette, the No. 10 seed, started tournament play on Saturday with a 57-24 loss to Lebanon in the first round.

ROXANA 39, GIBAULT 34 — The Shells snapped a four-game losing streak with a road victory over the Hawks on Monday.

Roxana improved to 7-14 with three regular season games remaining. It also picked up its second road victory of the season. The other road win came on Jan. 3, when the Shells beat East Alton-Wood River 50-24.

Roxana will play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Vandalia.

BUNKER HILL 55, EA-WR 39 — The Oilers dropped to 2-20 after falling to the Minutemaids on Monday in a Prairie State Conference game at Bunker Hill.

Bunker Hill led 14-4 after the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime.

EA-WR lost its 14th straight game and dropped to 0-4 in conference play. It will play at Hillsboro at 7:30 tonight.

CARROLLTON 55, FATHER MCGIVNEY 19 — The Griffins were eliminated from the Carrollton Tournament after losing to the host Hawks on Monday in a second-round consolation game.

Kara Mosby scored four points to lead Father McGivney, which dropped to 6-14. It started tournament play on Saturday with a 51-34 loss to Granite City.

The Griffins return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against McCluer North in their final home game of the season.

MVCHA HOCKEY

GRANITE CITY 4, EA-WR 2 — Alec Marshall scored a pair of goals and Riley Brown and Isiah Hensley each scored a goal to lead the Warriors past the Oilers on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Marshall, who is from Mascoutah, scored both of his goals in the second period to break a 2-2 tie. He now has a team-leading 23 goals this season.

Granite City, which beat EA-WR 12-0 on Jan. 3, improved to 7-10-3 and will end its regular season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Triad at East Alton Ice Arena.

Kaleb Harrop and Tyler McHatton each scored goals for EA-WR, which dropped to 1-19 and will play Highland at 7:15 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors outshot the Oilers 45-17.

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 5, EDWARDSVILLE 2 -- The Tigers dropped to 14-4-2 with a loss to the Raging Bulldogs on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Edwardsville remains in first place in the MVCHA standings with 30 points with one regular season game remaining. The Tigers play Bethalto at 8:45 tonight at East Alton Ice Arena.