LOCAL ROUNDUP: Softball Shells knock off Redbirds, improve to 4-3

Roxana's softball team climbed back over the .500 mark on Thursday after beating the Alton Redbirds 7-1 on Roxana.

The Shells improved to 4-3 and bounced back from an 8-2 loss to Civic Memorial on Wednesday. They will play another home game at 4:30 today against Breese Central.

Roxana handed the Redbirds their first loss of the season. Alton, which scored 50 runs in its first four games, dropped to 4-1 and will play a home game at 4:30 today against Jersey.

Tami Wong drove in the Redbirds' only run with one out in the top of the third, when she singled to score Sydney Hartman to give her team a 1-0 lead.

But Roxana bounced back with four runs in the bottom for the fourth, highlighted with an RBI double by Shelby Jackson and an RBI single by Kylee Winfree.

The Shells scored another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Jackson went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Olivia Stangler had three hits and a double and shortstop Abby Palen had seven putouts for Roxana.

Taylor Nolan was the winning pitcher for the Shells. She went the distance, giving up nine hits and walking one.

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 10, Bunker Hill 1

Highland 8, Granite City 0

BASEBALL

Alton 15, Southwestern 2

Edwardsville 4, De Smet 3

GIRLS' SOCCER

Roxana 2, Greenville 0

Marquette 5, Mater Dei 0

Collinsville 1, Edwardsville 0 (2 OT)

Jersey 6, EA-WR 2

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Althoff 25-10, 26-24

Gibault def. Granite City 22-25, 25-12, 25-21