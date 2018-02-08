PREP ATHLETICS: Four Granite City athletes sign letters of intent

Granite City seniors Viktoria Johnson, Cody Kuenkler, Maya Ware and Bailey Whitehead will continue their athletic careers in college next year.

Johnson, Ware and Whitehead signed letters of intent to play soccer and Kuenkler signed to play football.

Johnson will head to Millikin University, Ware will go to the University of Missouri St. Louis and Whitehead will play at Spalding University. Kuenkler will play football at Lindenwood-Belleville. The trio helped the GCHS girls soccer team finish 14-6 last year.

Johnson, a goalkeeper, earned all-Southwestern Conference and all-sectional honors a year ago. Ware is a defender and Whitehead is a midfielder.

Spalding, a NCAA Division III school in Louisville, Ky., finished 8-8 last fall. Millikin, a NCAA Division III school in Decatur, finished 7-10-1 and UMSL, which competes in Division II, was 5-7-4.

Kuenkler, a lineman, will join a Lindenwood-Belleville football team which wrapped up its sixth season last fall. The Lynx were 0-10 in each of the last two seasons.