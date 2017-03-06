PREP ATHLETICS: Warriors get 10 on all-SWC winter teams

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Nine Granite City athletes pose with their all-Southwestern Conference awards on Monday. They are (left to right) Chris Santiago, Reide Wilson, John Hirsch, Chase Nelson, Kyle Thompson, Donyai Garrett, Josh Harsh, Korinthian Nabors and Addaya Moore. Not pictured is Cordele Mackin.

The Granite City Warriors’ wrestling team enjoyed a successful season in Southwestern Conference play this winter, finishing third in the conference standings with a 5-2 record.

On Monday, the Warriors were awarded with its strong conference season by getting eight members on the all-SWC team.

Kyle Thompson, Korinthian Nabors, Josh Harsh, Reide Wilson, John Hirsch, Cordele Mackin, Chase Nelson and Chris Santiago represented Granite City on the all-league wrestling team.

Also, Granite City had two players on the all-conference girls' basketball team. They were senior Addaya Moore and junior Donyai Garrett.

All 10 Granite City athletes received their awards during the Granite City Winter Awards Ceremony on Monday at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Warriors didn't get any all-conference selections in boys basketball nor bowling.

Thompson, a senior, and Harsh, a junior, were named on the all-conference team for the third year in a row.

Thompson, who plans to attend Quincy University next year to play football, earned first-team honors for the second straight year after receiving second-team notice in his sophomore year. After wrestling at 160 last year, Thompson finished with 38 wins at 195 this year. He also captured regional and sectional championships and was the Warriors' lone state qualifier.

Harsh earned second-team honors at 120 this year. He earned third-team honors at 120 as a sophomore and third-team honors at 113 as a freshman.

Harsh finished with 26 wins and qualified for sectionals.

Nabors, who suffered a knee injury during the postseason, earned first-team honors at 285 for the second year in a row. He finished with 30 wins, won a regional title and came within a victory of going to state.

Freshman Reide Wilson (second team 182), juniors John Hirsch (second-team 145) and Cordele Mackin (third-team 160), Chase Nelson (third-team 170) and Chris Santiago (third-team 106) were named to the all-SWC team for the first time.

A year ago, the Warriors finished 3-4 in conference play. This year, Granite City got back on the winning track in league play by beating Belleville West, Belleville East, Collinsville, Alton and East St. Louis. Edwardsville and O'Fallon handed the Warriors their only losses in conference play.

Moore, who transferred to GCHS from Riverview Gardens in her junior year, was named on the all-conference girls' basketball team for the second straight year. After getting first-team honors last year, the Granite City senior was named on the second team this year.

Moore, who earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, was the Warriors' top scorer at 21.5 points per game. In league play, she averaged 20 a game.

Moore played in 10 conference games and scored in double figures in all of them.

Garrett earned her first all-conference award of her basketball career, getting third-team honors. She was the Warriors' second leading scorer at nine points per game. She played in all 12 conference games and averaged 11 points per game.

The Warriors finished seventh in conference play at 2-10. They beat Alton twice for their only wins.