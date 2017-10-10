PREP GOLF: Edwardsville boys qualify for state for third straight year

The Edwardsville boys golf team will be competing in the Class 3A state tournament for the third year in a row after finishing third with a 312 at the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional on Monday at Balmoral Woods Golf Course in Crete, which is south of Chicago.

Lincoln-Way Central won the sectional title with a 309 and Pekin was second with a 311.

Edwardsville edged Providence Catholic by eight strokes to earn the third and final state qualifying spot.

The Tigers will compete at the Class 3A state tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday. Last year, they placed sixth with a two-day total of 625.

Ben Tyrrell led Edwardsville with a 74 in Monday's sectionals, two strokes behind medalist Max Farley of Sandburg.

Junior Zach Trimpe shot a 77 and will be playing in his second state event in five months. In May, he teamed up with Alex Gray to win the state doubles championship in boys tennis.

Seniors Jon Ratterman and Tanner White will also continue their high school careers at state. They shot a 79 and an 82, respectively.

Sophomore Ian Bailey fired an 86 and sophomore Trevor Laub finished with an 89 to round out the Tigers, who qualified for sectionals by placing second in the Belleville East Regional on Oct. 3.

Granite City senior Drew Wielgus finished with a 90 in his first sectional appearance. He qualified for sectionals by shooting an 85.

BOYS GOLF

CLASS 1A SALEM SECTIONAL – The Marquette Catholic Explorers advanced a pair of golfers – senior Jack Patterson and junior Kolten Bauer – to the Class 1A state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Patterson shot a 74 and Bauer fired a 75 to finish among the 10 individuals who are not on a state-qualifying team. Marquette came up two places short of qualifying for state for the third year in a row, placing fifth with a 318.

Charleston won the sectional with a 307. Althoff was second with a 309 and Quincy Notre Dame came in third with a 312.

The Explorers qualified for sectionals by finishing second in the Class 2A Roxana Regional on Oct. 3.

Patterson and Bauer will be competing at state for the third time. They helped the Explorers finish seventh at state in each of the last two years.

GIRLS GOLF

CLASS AA SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN SECTIONAL – A year ago, Addasyn Zeller lost a state-qualifying bid in a playoff at sectionals.

On Monday, the Edwardsville senior found a way to clear the sectional hurdle, finishing with a 79 at the Class AA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield.

Zeller will be the lone Edwardsville representative at the state tournament, which will be played at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, north of Decatur. It's also the second year in a row the Tigers will have a golfer at state. Kayla Weinacht competed last year after beating out Zeller in a playoff at the SHG Sectional to earn a state-qualifying bid.

Edwardsville finished sixth with a 358 in this year's sectional, coming up three places short of a trip to state. Paige Hamel, Sydney Sahuri and Meara Schaefer each shot a 93 and Jessica Benson finished with a 95.

The Tigers qualified for sectionals by placing second to O'Fallon in the O'Fallon Regional on Oct. 4.

O'Fallon placed first in the sectional with a 321, followed by Normal University with a 334 and SHG with a 336.

Alton's season came to an end on Monday as its three sectional qualifiers didn't make the cut to advance to state. Jenna Fleming shot a 96, Morgan Bemis carded a 100 and Addison Gregory finished with a 102. Bemis competed at sectionals for the fourth time, while Fleming and Gregory made their initial sectional appearances.

Granite City's Megan Keel and Lexi Schmidtke also saw their seasons come to an end. Keel, who competed in sectionals for the fourth time, shot a 91, five strokes short of a state-qualifying bid. Schmidtke, a freshman, shot a 121.