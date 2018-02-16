RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 16, 2018

Last week's question: Where did EA-WR head wrestling coach Tim Donohoo wrestle in high school?

Answer: He wrestled for the Roxana High School Shells during his prep career, finishing fourth at 112 pounds in 1995 and third at 145 pounds in 1997 at the Class A state tournament.

Congratulations to Ben Akers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Jack Schmitt Chevrolet in Wood River.

This week's question: Who is the only Alton boys bowler with 2 top 10 finishes at the state tournament?

