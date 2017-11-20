RUNNING: Sweet home Chicago

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Lorie Cashdollar signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field and cross country at DePaul University on Nov. 20. Pictured are (front row, L-R) Mary Jean Cashdollar, Lorie Cashdollar, Bob Cashdollar (back row) Edwardsville girls track coach Camilla Eberlin, cross country coach George Patrylak, Nickie Cashdollar, EHS assistant coach Dustin Davis, EHS assistant coach Maggie Dust.

Lorie Cashdollar will be heading back to Chicago next year.

The Edwardsville senior signed a letter of intent to compete in track and cross country at DePaul University on Monday, making it the first time since she was a little girl that she will be heading to the Windy City.

“It feels awesome, especially in the Division I level,” Cashdollar said. “I never really thought I would make it that far, but it's been my dream for the longest time to run in college and perform in that level and I'm up for the challenge.”

Cashdollar was born in Chicago and lived in the suburb of Oak Forest for about 7 years before moving to Iowa, then Edwardsville.

“It's definitely bittersweet,” Cashdollar said. “I'm really excited to be back home and have a whole bunch of opportunities in the city.”

Cashdollar will join a DePaul women's track and field program that finished fourth in the Big East indoor and outdoor championship meet last year and a cross country squad that placed ninth in the Big East conference meet this fall.

“It's really exciting to take the next step of my life,” Cashdollar said. “Running in the next level for track and field and cross country, I'm really excited to live in the big city and have new teammates and experienced something new.”

Dave Dopek is the head coach of both track and cross country teams at DePaul. He became the school's first individual to win a national title after coming out on top in the 200 in the indoor national meet in 1995.

Cashdollar visited DePaul only once. She plans to major at psychology at the Chicago Catholic school.

“DePaul was one of my first and I fell in love with it and I had this corny feeling of like, 'This is it.' Everything seemed to be falling into place,” Cashdollar said.

The senior said she was thrilled to finalize her college plans just four months before track season begins.

“It feels very relieving,” she said. “I'm very excited to be at DePaul, but this is giving me a chance to relax and I'm ready than ever to compete better than I have before without feeling the pressure of whose looking at me.”

Cashdollar is enjoying a strong track career that included three trips to the state meet. She competed in the 3,200-meter relay at Charleston three years in a row. Last year, she helped the relay team qualify for finals.

Camilla Eberlin, who completed her first season as EHS girls track coach last spring, said DePaul will be a good fit for Cashdollar.

“She's the one who's very interested in doing the multi events and that's where she has dominated for us, too,” she said. “Her versatility has stretched from the 100 to the 1,600. That's going to help her in college, also.”

Last year, Cashdollar also had three victories in the 800, including one at the Southwestern Conference meet. She helped the 4x8 team win the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional to qualify for state.

“She was fighting some injuries, but she's a mentally strong girl,” Eberlin said. “She fought through it and we got her where she needed to be for the end and got her qualifying for state, which was her biggest goal.”

Cashdollar has six victories in the 800 and the 4x8 win six times during her high school career. She said she enjoys competing in the middle distance events.

“It's definitely a challenge, but it's very exciting,” she said. “It's an amazing race, but it's so hard. But at the end of it, it's so nice to say I just did that. You get the best of both worlds. You get to run a sprint, but it's still kind of distance.”

Cashdollar competed with the EHS cross country team all four years. This fall, she won the Southwestern Conference championship in the junior varsity division. She also won a Madison County JV title in her junior year.

“Cross country is more of my thing to stay in shape, but I will still compete at DePaul in cross country,” Cashdollar said. “Track is my main thing. Cross country is more of a training aspect.”