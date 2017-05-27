SOFTBALL: Columbia ends Marquette's season at regional finals

FREEBURG – It wasn't the way Marquette Catholic senior Emma Taylor wanted to end her high school softball career.

She not only saw her team lose to the Columbia Eagles 5-1 in the Class 3A Freeburg Regional championship game on Saturday, but she also made the last out of the contest.

With a runner on second and two outs in the top of the seventh, Taylor grounded out to Columbia's Callie Wibbenmeyer at first base for the final out of the game. Then, she took her helmet off and broke down into tears.

“I know in that last inning, we were taking pitches until we got a strike, but when Emma came up, I just wiped it off,” Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said. “I wanted in her last at-bat to swing away.”

Taylor is the only senior on the Marquette team that ended its season at 27-5. She finished as one of the Marquette's top hitters with a .417 batting average. She hit four home runs and 39 RBIs.

“That kid has put in as much effort as anybody we had in the program,” Marquette coach Dan Wiedman said. “She made herself into a good ballplayer.”

Taylor also helped the Explorers made a huge turnaround from last season, when they won just five games.

“We played a tough schedule,” Wiedman said. “The season, the record and everything were successful. I think everybody wants to get into the postseason and wants to advance, win regionals and stuff like that. Our goal was to win regionals and get into sectionals. I know there's a lot of disappointment right now, but we got a good team. We just got beat a good team today.”

Taylor, who plays second base, said even though she's sad that her career is over, she's happy that her team has a bright future.

“They'll be good next year,” she said. “They've got a bunch of freshmen coming in. They have a bunch of talented athletes.”

Taylor drove in the Explorers' only run in the contest. Her one-out double in the top of the fifth scored Emma Nicholson from first and tied the game at 1-1.

“I did drive in a run and I can't be upset with how I played in that game,” Taylor said.

Meghan Schorman, who also hit .417 this spring, struck out 10 batters in the losing cause. The University of Pittsburgh recruit finished with 246 strikeouts.

Schorman, a junior, also had a hit. With two outs in the top of the first, she singled to right field and Taylor attempted to score, but she was thrown out by Columbia right fielder Brittney Edwards.

“She (Taylor) is a fantastic base runner, but when I looked at her, she actually turned around and looked at the ball instead of just breaking,” Wiedman said. “Normally, she would have scored.”

Columbia won its 14th regional title and its first since '14. The Eagles improved to 27-4 and will play Marion at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Columbia Regional semifinals.

“They've got a good hitting team,” Wiedman said. “They've got good solid defense. It's a good team. We talked today about having a good effort and good attitudes out there and battle until the very end. I thought they did it. It was just one of those games where one good team is going to lose. It happened to be us today.”

The Explorers were denied their first regional title since '13. Alexis Silkwood, who recently wrapped up her collegiate career at Mississippi State University, was a member of that squad.

Marquette advanced to the regional finals by beating host-Freeburg 6-2 on Wednesday in the regional semifinals. Saturday's loss snapped the Explorers' seven-game winning streak.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Wibbenmeyer in the fourth. After the Explorers came back to tie it on Taylor's RBI hit in the top of the fifth, Columbia came back with four in the bottom half of the inning.

With Columbia having a runner on first and one out in the bottom of the fifth, Edwards laid down a bunt. Marquette catcher Grace Frost attempted to throw out Edwards, but her throw sailed all the way to the right field warning track. Keeler van Breusegen, who singled, and Edwards scored on the error to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead.

Four batters later, Wibbenmeyer delivered a two-run single to increase the Eagles' lead to 5-1.

“We just didn't get the big hit to put more pressure on them, but we knew Columbia was going to put the ball in play and put some pressure on us,” Wiedman said. “It was one or two plays offensively and a couple of big plays defensively that made the difference.”

CLASS 3A FREEBURG REGIONAL

(Championship game)

COLUMBIA 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1

Explorers 000 010 0 — 1 6 1

Eagles 000 140 X — 5 7 0

EXPLORERS (27-5) – Emma Taylor 1-4 RBI, Meghan Schorman 1-3, Kyra Green 2-2 BB, Grace Morris 2-2

LP – Meghan Schorman 6.0 IP 10K 1BB 7H 5R 3ER

EAGLES (27-4) – Courtney Weilbacher 1-3, Chelsy Pena 1-3, Kelly Metter 1-3, Calli Wibbenmeyer 2-3 RBI-3, Mikaela Kossina 1-3, Keeler van Breusegen 1-3.

WP – Kaelyn Rheinecker 7.0IP, 3K 4BB 6H 1R 1ER